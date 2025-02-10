How AI integration in PGDM curricula prepares students for career growth

Industries are revolutionised by the intervention of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in all dimensions and domains of business operations. This exuberant change has redefined the skill requirements for career and professional growth. The management graduates end up performing a lot of tasks that are directly or indirectly related to the decision-making at several stages. The role of AI is significant in analysis, adaptation, customization, and decision-making at every stage of a business, and thus the knowledge of AI has a notable impact on the career growth of a management aspirant.

Personalized Learning and Real-Time Career Guidance with AI

In the first stage, AI assists management graduates in discovering and learning specific skills that are aligned with their personalities and strengths. AI-based platforms offer tailored solutions for the unique capabilities of each management aspirant. As students grow, these platforms evolve with the growth of knowledge and an expanded skill set, providing continuous next-stage learning opportunities to further enhance development.

Speaking on the AI skill sets, Dr. Bhupender Kumar Som, Director, GNIOT Institute Of Management Studies (GIMS), said, “Personalised AI learning platforms provide a customised teaching and learning pedagogy as well with respect to SWOT analysis of an individual. With this, the students are able to bridge the particular gap and end up having an effective learning of the required skill set. For example, a student who is not doing great in marketing analytics may be suggested an additional course that is to be taken to improve the learning in the particular course.

In addition to that, AI also provides a real-time assessment to the learner so that the correction is done during the learning process at several stages. AI-driven assessments are so robust that the student ends up having sustainable knowledge with minimum gaps. The learner undergoes a highly monitored environment, which ensures the high effectiveness of self-paced learning, added Mr. Som.

AI-Enhanced Decision-Making and Data Analysis

Today, AI sharpens critical thinking and enhances the data-driven decision-making skills of management aspirants. By using AI tools, students would simultaneously critique numerous decision-making processes, hence getting a better sense of how different approaches work in parallel. These tools would throw up real-time alternatives along with their respective impacts. Hence, students can logically compare the options and make more informed and high-quality decisions.

Additionally, AI enhances the data analysis process and ensures that decision-making is error-free and based on accurate data. The strength of AI lies in its application of adaptive machine learning algorithms, which are best suited for the analysis of dynamic business data and allow for more precise insights and decisions that evolve with changing market conditions.

Since AI-based analysis is largely error-free and biased, students learn to make better business predictions with higher accuracy. The AI-based predictive modeling techniques also adapt to the changing environment and students get to learn how the predictions keep on adjusting their course in real time. Learning AI and its applications in business management also enables innovation and creativity amongst the aspirants, as these are the most demanded skills in the industry in contemporary times. Through AI-based simulations, management students can understand and analyze the comprehensive outputs of the business.

AI-Driven Career Planning and Job Preparation

Once the aspirants are equipped with the knowledge of AI, the next stage of career planning is also supported by AI in a big way. The aspirants can choose AI platforms to find the right fitment of career tracks in tune with their skill set and ambition. AI can further help job seekers to prepare for the interview and selection processes. These AI-based prep platforms provide the opportunity to go through mock interviews and provide real-time assessment to the candidate on language, tone, body language, content, confidence, and quality of answer. A student can keep on improving successively by removing the gap areas as suggested by AI.

For instance, if a student has an ambition to become an entrepreneur, AI comes in handy in establishing a business. AI can help students to convert their ideas into a business plan by designing products, providing marketing strategies, web solutions, creating ads, planning resources, and performing multiple other functions of the business.

AI is a true friend of a management student, whether the student is searching for a job or wants to become an entrepreneur. The students shall also learn to use AI tools for the effective delivery of their KPIs and KRAs in the job. A PGDM student looking forward to securing high-profile placement shall equip himself with the knowledge of AI at every stage of learning and performing afterward.

(The author is Director, GNIOT Institute Of Management Studies (GIMS), Greater Noida)