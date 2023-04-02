How can a healthy lifestyle influence good grades?

All living beings are a part of this earth and belong to this universe. We should understand that we are all made up of the components of this universe. To put it better, we can say that our body is a microcosm of this earth, and our earth is a microcosm of this universe. Our body follows the cycle of this earth and is subject to all the changes the earth undergoes. We eat, rest and work with our energy channels which change according to a regular pattern.



Our body learns to adapt to the changes and balance our life. Whenever we try to disturb this balance and routine of our body, we cause damage to our system, which may be irreparable. In fact, it is recommended that we indulge in occasional fasting to detox our digestive system.

All the living beings eat according to their habitat and the ecosystem in which they live. In other words, they consume indigenous food, which is also fresh and never packed or stored or canned. Only human beings have chosen to eat packed or preserved food which is low in nutrients, high in calories and harmful to our digestive system. These high-shelf-life food are capable of altering blood pressure, affecting our immune system, can cause memory loss, bringing dangerous diseases and interfering with our body mechanisms in our daily routine. They can also disturb our sleep patterns and bring changes in our thinking process, thereby causing harmful effects on our bodies and mind. Many of the readymade food containing preservatives are known to be addictive by nature and cause mood swings in us. The physical balance of a person can be largely affected when our body undergoes so many changes gradually and unknowingly.

On the other hand, the food ordered from eateries can get spoiled easily when left at normal temperature. They can cause acute stomach infections and intestine blocks, which will take at least 4-5 days to cure. It also leads to absenteeism in exams.

A student is required to dedicate his body, soul and mind towards academics when he is sincerely preparing for exams. Poor eating habits, eating at the wrong time and eating outside food are the key factors drastically affecting a student's physical and mental health. Either the student will altogether be absent from the exam or will not be in a position to prepare and deliver the exam properly. Both cases will prove as a disaster for students. Each and every moment during exams is precious, and the wastage of time should be zero. The student has to follow a correct timetable to achieve his targets. So it is very necessary that he does not lose his physical health, mental stability and balance of his mind. Nothing should come as a hindrance to his preparation.

Let's sum up a few tips while the students are passing through the

exam phase

• Eat a bowl of fruits and a plate of salad every day without fail.

• Drink sufficient water and fresh juice made at home every day.

• Tender coconut, buttermilk and fresh sugar cane juice are good supplements.

• Don't eat any solid food after 10 p.m.

• Avoid all canned food, bottled drinks and ordered food till the exam ends.

• If you feel a slight stomach upset, consult the doctor immediately. Don't allow it to aggravate.

• Have some antacid tablets handy with prior consultation with a doctor that can relieve discomfort.

A healthy body works in synchrony with a healthy mind. Both can be achieved with healthy food habits only, which can be available only from home. If health is lost, everything is lost. A standard and balanced diet nourishes your mind, body and soul. Let's eat good food and be good always. The key to success is "Eat healthy, be healthy".

(The writter is the

Principal of Orchids The International School)