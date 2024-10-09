How young innovators can shape the future

Beginning the journey of entrepreneurship with self-discovery, one must question what sparks their curiosity. Whether its technology, sustainability, or the creative arts, personal interests can serve as the springboard for successful ventures. Schools play a vital role in this exploratory phase, encouraging students to pursue their interests through clubs, science fairs, and project-based learning, thus fostering an environment where curiosity leads to discovery and innovation

Have you ever dreamt of starting something uniquely yours? Perhaps a revolutionary app, an eco-friendly business, or a community project.

The journey towards innovation and starting a business is no longer a distant dream—it’s a viable path you can embark upon today. The incredible potential within students, eager to embrace challenges as they step beyond the school gates, is something that I’ve witnessed firsthand.

Beginning the journey of entrepreneurship with self-discovery, one must question what sparks their curiosity. Whether it’s technology, sustainability, or the creative arts, personal interests can serve as the springboard for successful ventures. Schools play a vital role in this exploratory phase, encouraging students to pursue their interests through clubs, science fairs, and project-based learning, thus fostering an environment where curiosity leads to discovery and innovation. For instance, Niharika Nair, a grade 11 student in Bengaluru, embarked on a remarkable journey to create awareness and highlight the plight of unrecognised tribal colonies through her project ‘Tribali.’ Her dedication has impacted over a thousand families, demonstrating how educational institutions can propel curious minds towards making a significant societal impact.

One must also understand that entrepreneurship transcends a mere idea; it embodies a comprehensive skill set that is essential. Critical thinking, problem-solving, and effective communication are crucial in navigating the complexities of the business world. To cultivate these essential capabilities, many educational institutions have begun integrating Design Thinking programs into their curriculum. This solution-focused approach encourages students to understand their audience, challenge assumptions, and redefine problems in an attempt to identify alternative strategies and solutions.

Through these programs, students are not only equipped with the tools to approach problems creatively but are also prepared to adapt to and lead in a rapidly changing business landscape.

Such initiatives underscore the belief that entrepreneurship and innovative thinking can be nurtured through education, preparing the next generation to face future challenges with resilience and ingenuity. To achieve this, one must be resilient in their approach to keep moving forward, for it is the most valuable asset in entrepreneurship.

The inevitability of challenges and setbacks presents opportunities for growth and learning.

Lastly, remember to celebrate every milestone, no matter how small. Schools reinforce this principle by celebrating students’ achievements, both academic and extracurricular, fostering a positive environment where every small victory is recognised. This encourages students to strive for excellence and impact in their endeavours.

As you embark on this journey, remember that you are joining a global community of changemakers and innovators. Embrace this path with enthusiasm, a willingness to learn, and the courage to chase your dreams. Entrepreneurship is not just about building a business; it’s about shaping your future and making a meaningful difference. As young entrepreneurs, you have the unique opportunity to reshape the world. With passion, resilience, and the right skills, you can turn your dreams into reality. The possibilities today are endless.

(The author is Founder of Ekya Schools)