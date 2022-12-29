Hyd mathematician wins Young Person of the year award

Hyderabad: A native of Hyderabad, Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash Jonnalagadda has honoured with JCI India' Outstanding Young Person of the year 2022 under the Personal Improvement and/or accomplishment category. The award was presented by JCI India National President Anshu Saraf. The award ceremony took place in JCI's National Convention at The Leela Ambience Convention Center, New Delhi on Thursday. Neelakantha Bhanu said, "It gives me great pleasure to accept this award. I hope that my journey inspires many young minds to do extraordinary work in their respective fields. I would like to extend my gratitude to JCI Vishaka Valley for nominating me for this category."