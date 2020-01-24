Hyderabad: MEC organizes its first e-summit

Hyderabad: Mahindra Ecole Centrale's Centre of Entrepreneurship and Innovation in partnership with Hyderabad Angels and AIC-IIIT is organizing its first e-summit themed 'Addressing UN Sustainability Goals through Entrepreneurship'.

Scheduled to take place on January 24-25, the event will bring together successful entrepreneurs, investors, mentors, policy makers and budding entrepreneurs for exchange of ideas and face to face discussions. Dr. Rajkumar Phatate, Professor and Head – Centre of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Mahindra Ecole Centrale is the coordinator for the event.

A power-packed keynote address, speeches by eminent guests, as well as panel discussion will set and reinforce the tone for the event at MEC E-Summit, which will also feature unique Startup Sprint, a Startup Showcase and a Business Idea Competition. Students and participants will get an opportunity to interact with successful entrepreneurs, mentors and investors.

"At the core of MEC's vision lie Entrepreneurship and innovation. We focus on promoting a strong ecosystem by providing mentoring, networking and funding support. Our E-Summit is a concerted effort to provide an enabling environment wherein the young budding entrepreneurs can meet, learn and discuss their ideas. We are hopeful that some of these ideas would also be taken towards fruition", says Dr. Yajulu Medury, Director, Mahindra Ecole Centrale.

The keynote speakers and panelists include Dr. Aravind Chinchure, Founder and CEO of QLEAP Academy, Pune; Rajesh Jog, Venture Capitalist, Founder, Waygate Capital and Co-Founder eVentures India; Rajiv Vaishnav, Managing Partner, Cornerstone Ventures, Mumbai; Amrutha Valli, Founder of PurpleApple Infosystems; Ramesh Loganathan, Professor Co-Innovation at IIIT Hyderabad; and several others. MEC E-Summit will also host an interesting event called Startup Sprint, a Business hackathon. Teams of up to four undergraduate students each will be given a topic and within 48 hours, the teams will have to produce a working prototype and business model/idea to go alongside the prototype. Three teams with the best ideas will be awarded prizes. Another event called Startup Showcase will provide a platform for already established or prototype stage startups to showcase their product/service/prototype and validate their ideas with potential customers/ mentors and investors in addition to winning handsome prizes.

The final event will be a Business Idea Competition wherein creative and disruptive business ideas that address one of the UN Sustainability Development goals will be considered. The best three business ideas will be awarded prizes.