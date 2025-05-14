  • Menu
IIIT-B hosts patent workshop to boost academic innovation

The workshop was to empower students, faculty, and innovators with practical knowledge on patenting research and fostering innovation

Bangalore: In a decisive move to enhance the intellectual property capabilities of Karnataka’s academic community, the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) hosted a one-day workshop titled “Patent Proficiency for Academic Innovators.” Organised under the New Age Innovation Network (NAIN) 2.0 programme, the workshop aimed to empower students, faculty, and innovators with practical knowledge on patenting research and fostering innovation.

The session was held in collaboration with Startup Karnataka and the Department of IT, BT, Government of Karnataka. Distinguished guests, including Nithin Chakki, KAS, General Manager, KITS; Cmd.

Sridhar, Registrar, IIIT-B; Prakash Balekundri, CEO, Unique Patent Solutions; and Dr. Lakshmi Jagannathan, CEO, IIIT-B Innovation Centre, delivered keynote addresses underscoring the importance of intellectual property rights (IPR) in the academic innovation pipeline. The workshop featured in-depth discussions on identifying patentable ideas, navigating the filing process, and enhancing patent quality.

Attendees gained actionable insights on transitioning research projects from ideation to intellectual property, with real-world case studies and expert guidance offered throughout the session.

