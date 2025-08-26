IIIT-B hosts ‘tech for a better tomorrow’ conclave on technology and social impact

Bengaluru: The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) Innovation Centre hosted “Tech for a Better Tomorrow”, a conclave focused on exploring the role of emerging technologies in driving inclusive and sustainable social transformation.

The event brought together technology innovators, industry leaders, and social sector experts to deliberate on how collaborative innovation can address grassroots challenges and contribute to India’s social impact ecosystem.

Keynote addresses and panel discussions underscored how tools such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and digital platforms can be leveraged to create ethical, community-centered solutions.

“In today’s technology-enabled world, tech is playing a key role in impacting and transforming lives. This conclave brings stakeholders together to collaborate and scale solutions for healthcare, environment, equity, empowerment, and other SDG goals,” said Dr. Lakshmi Jagannathan, CEO, IIIT-B Innovation Centre.

Panel 1:Leveraging Technology to Strengthen and Scale BoP Initiatives: Experts discussed digital inclusion frameworks, contextual innovation, and scalable models to empower Bottom of the Pyramid (BoP) communities.

Panel 2:Synergizing Efforts to Build a Robust Social Impact Sector: This session focused on collaboration between CSR initiatives, government agencies, and civil society, with emphasis on data-driven decision-making, shared frameworks, and long-term partnerships.