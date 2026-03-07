IIM-K hosts analytics conclave on data-driven decision making

The Indian Institute of Management Kashipur organised its annual analytics conclave, Vishleshan, bringing together industry leaders and technology professionals to discuss how organisations can use data and analytics to support better decision-making. The event focused on the theme “Decision Making in the Era of the Intelligent Enterprise.”

Speakers highlighted that the growing availability of data is changing how companies make strategic and operational decisions. Experts noted that effective data management, integration of information across systems, and strong governance frameworks are essential for organisations seeking to use analytics successfully.

Participants emphasised that data by itself has limited value unless it is consolidated and analysed to generate meaningful insights. With the increasing use of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics tools, organisations are exploring ways to improve decision intelligence while ensuring that systems remain transparent and accountable.

Industry leaders also discussed the importance of building feedback loops into data-driven processes so that organisations can continuously refine their strategies based on outcomes. In addition to financial returns, experts suggested that the impact of analytics can also be measured through operational improvements, efficiency gains, and better performance indicators.

Another key theme was the need for responsible adoption of emerging technologies. Speakers pointed out that while artificial intelligence can significantly enhance productivity, organisations must also consider regulatory requirements, data governance standards, and ethical considerations when implementing such technologies.

The discussions also highlighted the role of human judgment in decision-making. While AI and analytics can support complex analysis, experts noted that human expertise remains important in interpreting insights and making strategic choices.

The conclave provided a platform for dialogue between academia and industry on the evolving role of analytics in modern enterprises and the skills required for data-driven leadership.