IIT Delhi launches executive programme to build future healthcare entrepreneurs

IIT Delhi has launched a new Executive Programme in Healthcare Entrepreneurship and Management aimed at preparing professionals to lead innovation in India’s rapidly evolving healthcare sector. Offered through the institute’s Continuing Education Programme (CEP), the five-month programme seeks to equip participants with the skills required to build, manage and scale healthcare ventures in a complex and technology-driven environment.

India’s healthcare ecosystem is witnessing rapid transformation driven by digital health solutions, artificial intelligence-based diagnostics, medical devices, wearables and patient-centric care models. However, alongside these advancements, the sector continues to face challenges such as fragmented delivery systems, regulatory hurdles, limited commercialisation pathways and a growing demand for leaders with multidisciplinary expertise. The newly launched programme is designed to address these gaps by creating professionals who can combine clinical understanding with technology, business strategy and regulatory awareness.

The Executive Programme offers a structured learning experience covering the complete lifecycle of healthcare innovation. Delivered through live online sessions over weekends, the programme blends academic rigour with practical application, making it suitable for working professionals. Participants will engage in guided project work that focuses on transforming healthcare challenges into viable, market-ready solutions through design, prototyping, testing and commercial planning.

Anchored by IIT Delhi’s Centre for Biomedical Engineering, the programme is supported by clinical insights from experts at AIIMS Delhi. The academic delivery is led by faculty members including Dr Arnab Chanda and Dr Biswarup Mukherjee, who bring together engineering, clinical, managerial and entrepreneurial perspectives. This interdisciplinary approach is intended to help learners understand real-world healthcare problems and develop scalable solutions. A key feature of the programme is its project-driven methodology. Participants work on real healthcare use cases, developing deployable prototypes with support from structured mentoring, peer collaboration and expert feedback. The curriculum includes modules on identifying healthcare gaps, applying design thinking, prototyping using digital tools and 3D printing, usability testing, and understanding regulatory and intellectual property frameworks.

The programme also covers business-focused aspects such as branding, pricing strategies, sales planning, distribution channels, funding options and scaling healthcare ventures. On completion, learners will receive an e-certificate from CEP, IIT Delhi, and gain access to a network of faculty, clinicians and industry professionals.

Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree, with prior work experience or project exposure preferred. The programme is delivered entirely online over five months, with weekend sessions designed to balance professional commitments while building strong innovation and entrepreneurial capabilities in healthcare.