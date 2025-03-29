India recognized among top five countries for child mortality reduction: UN report

India has been ranked among the top five ‘exemplar countries’ in reducing child mortality, according to a recent United Nations report. The recognition highlights India’s significant progress in child healthcare, driven by sustained investments and initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat programme.

The UN’s Child Mortality Estimation report identified India, along with Burundi, Ghana, Nepal, and Senegal, as nations that have successfully accelerated progress despite financial and geographical challenges. “These countries illustrate that with political will, evidence-based strategies, and sustained investments, even resource-constrained settings can achieve substantial reductions in mortality,” the report stated.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India’s Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) declined from 32 per 1,000 live births in 2018 to 28 per 1,000 in 2020. The under-five mortality rate (U5MR) also saw a significant drop from 45 to 32 per 1,000 live births between 2014 and 2020. The report noted that India has achieved a 70% reduction in under-five mortality and a 61% decline in neonatal mortality since 2000, owing to improvements in health coverage, infrastructure, and workforce development. The government’s flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme has played a crucial role in enhancing maternal and child healthcare by providing free delivery services, infant care, and essential medical support in public health institutions. Additionally, India has strengthened health infrastructure through the establishment of maternity waiting homes, newborn care units, and dedicated maternal and child health wings.

Other interventions, including antenatal corticosteroids for preterm labor, continuous positive airway pressure for newborns, and enhanced screening for birth defects, have further contributed to improved child survival rates. With ongoing investments in skilled birth attendants and digital health surveillance, India continues to advance its efforts in reducing preventable child deaths.