Internationalisation in Higher Education Institutions in Post-Covid Times: A harmony way

The conference and the first in-person meeting of Harmony project funded by Erasmus+ Programme of the EU, in which University of Hyderabad (UoH) is a partner organisation ,was held at Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Deemed to be University, at Mumbai recently.

Prof N Siva Kumar, Director, Office for International Affairs (OIA) and UoH project coordinator, Harmony and Dr S Shaji, project team member, attended the Conference titled Internationalisation and Virtual Exchange. The HARMONY project on 'Internationalization and Virtual Exchange: Borderless between EU and Asian Countries' is being undertaken by a consortium of universities from Europe and Asia. University of Zaragoza, Spain, is the lead University in this project. The other partner institutions in the project include universities /institutions from Spain, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Lithuania, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and India. From India, University of Hyderabad, the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), and the NMIMS are part of the consortium.

The project led by University of Zaragoza would support and strengthen higher education, through increased virtual mobility, accessibility, modernization, and internationalization; thereby facilitating higher cooperation among European and Asian universities. Harmony Project provides a platform for peer learning and sharing of best practices in internationalization. The UoH team of HARMONY project includes Prof N.Siva Kumar (coordinator), Prof Vinod Pavarala, Prof Aparna Rayaprol, Prof R Siva Prasad, Prof J Prabhakar Rao and Dr S Shaji.

The first in-person meeting at the conference at NMIMS Mumbai deliberated on operationalizing internationalization in higher education in post-Covid times.