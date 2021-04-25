ISA model for students launched

The global online education platform GreyCampus launches the Income Share Agreement (ISA) model for the Career Programmes in Data Science and Web Development for Indian students. Career Programmes are upskilling programmes driving positive career outcomes. This unique ISA model allows students to defer most of their programme fee payments till after their programme and on successfully being placed.

"We believe quality education should be accessible to all. We are delighted to launch the Income Share Agreement (ISA) for our Career Programmes. Under this model, students will pay low or no fee upfront but rather share a percent of their salary with us over time post-placement," said Vijay Pasupulati, CEO and Co-founder of GreyCampus.

"Our students are a mix of people looking to shift careers into new-age areas or grow in their existing careers; people looking to expand their careers with new skills; people looking to relaunch their careers after a break and fresh graduates looking to launch their careers," he added.

The six-month structured online career programmes are driven by project-based learning and boot-camp style live classes delivered by experts, mentorship by industry veterans, online courseware and continuous support from teaching assistants. Students also receive career services with career counselling and help for career transition. Career programs come with job placements with an annual salary ranging between ₹5 LPA and ₹25 lakhs per year. Admission into the programme is competitive and based on an entrance exam and an interview process. This ISA model democratizes quality education where every deserving person can now aspire to launch a great career