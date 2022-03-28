Key interview Questions posed to Business Management Graduates

Interview questions that are generally put up to business management graduates in job interviews are mostly focused on the candidate's abilities to lead groups, work in a team, delegate tasks, and other management skills. Although one cannot prepare word by word for the interviews, there are a few questions that are repeated often enough. Preparing a few of these questions based on your own interests and skills will definitely enhance your chances of securing your dream job with a little more ease. Most of these questions are abstract and behavior based, which helps the interviewer assess your underlying capabilities and also your ability to handle the job for which you are being interviewed.

Tell us something about yourself

This is one of the most asked questions in an interview and it holds a lot of weightage for your final selection. Although it sounds trivial to prepare for something which seems so simple, it is,however, important that you practice this question thoroughly. Prepare a short and crisp answer to this question, as being prepared will make sure you do not ramble on about yourself towards an awkward end. Your communication skills are mostly judged by the interviewer while you present your answer for this question. Focus on the course you have completed and your accomplishments and try to relate them to the job description you are being interviewed for.

Why are you interested in this job?

This is another frequently asked question. Through this question, the interviewers try to look for those aspirants who really want to join them and those who are fit for the job. You need to provide some tangible reasons for wanting the particular job and thus you must make sure that you know the job description well so that you can relate your answers accordingly. Remember one thing, recruiters definitely won't want someone who is just randomly coming for interviews hoping to get into any company.

What are your strengths and weaknesses?

This is one question that looks extremely harmless but it can get you to dig a pit and throw yourself in it. So prepare thoroughly. List out strengths that you have that would benefit the job and the organization as a whole. List out three strengths that you have that set you apart and which you can also relate to the job as well. While listing your weaknesses, never ever tell the recruiter any negative points about yourself. Always see to it that you relate your weaknesses to an aspect that is, in fact, good for the job.

How would your friends and teachers describe you?

Highlight your personal and professional attributes which will help to indicate what kind of a person you are as a student and as a classmate. It would be better if you don't make something up. Paint an accurate but attractive picture of what you are really like.

What are your hobbies?

Interviewers often ask such questions to get an insight into your personality and understand how you would fit in a workplace environment. If you are into sports and other such activities, then make it a point to mention it as it shows to the interviewer that you are a team player and hence would fit in well in a team work environment. Of course, it is okay if you don't play any sport. Just make sure that you do not lie about what you do as a hobby as the interviewer probably has years of experience in his or her field and will be quick to catch your lie.

What are your short term and long term goals?

Prepare the answer to this question well as it shows your clarity of thought. Your short-term goals should be practical, concrete and achievable while your long-term goals should reflect your ambitions, passion, and your personality.

Hypothetical questions

Business Management Graduates are asked a lot of hypothetical questions related to leadership skills, time management skills, teamwork, conflict handling skills, problem-solving skills, and other management skills. These questions are put up so that the recruiter can gauge your ability to perform in real life situations and how you are going to face the challenges that will crop up on your day to day activities.

Why should we hire you for this job?

Blowing one's own trumpet and doing it tactfully is not an easy feat but it has to be done. Do it as tactfully as you can and keep in mind that there are other students being interviewed for the same job with the same credentials as yours so make sure your answer highlights your skills as an individual that sets you apart from others.

What motivates you?

There is no right or wrong answer to this question as everyone's answer will be different. But validate your answer with examples.

Do you have any questions for us?

Most interviewers will ask this question at the end of the interview. Be prepared with some good questions to ask them. Some simple examples would be your growth prospects in the organization, their performance management system, etc.

Listed above are the questions that are most commonly asked in job interviews. However, remember that this is not an all-inclusive list. You may be posed with some totally different kinds of questions as well. The key in such a scenario is confidence. If you have good knowledge of your domain, have the right attitude, and are confident enough of yourself, you can easily crack any interview. Being your educators, believe that it is our responsibility to see to it that every single student of ours is prepared well for the interviews with the right level of confidence instilled.

(This article is written by Dr. Kulneet Suri, Sr. Director at Institute of Management Studies( IMS ) Noida and Alumni of Harvard University(HKS)