Learning Disorders-Know signs & helping measures

Learning Disability (LD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder due to which a child is unable to store, process and produce information which impacts their ability to read, write, listen, think, spell, speak or perform mathematical calculations. These disabilities are also referred to as Specific Learning Difficulties and Dyslexia.



What are the different types of learning disabilities?

♦ Dyslexia - Difficulty with reading

♦ Problems reading, writing, spelling, speaking

♦ Dyscalculia - Difficulty with math

♦ Problems doing math problems, understanding time, using money

♦ Dysgraphia - Difficulty with writing

♦ Problems with handwriting, spelling, organizing ideas

♦ Dyspraxia (Sensory Integration Disorder) - Difficulty with fine motor skills

♦ Problems with hand-eye coordination, balance, manual dexterity

What are the signs and symptoms of LD?

Children with learning disabilities often showcase several signs and symptoms which include -

♦ Difficulty in reading and dislike it

♦ Multiple spellings for common words

♦ Difficulty in spotting sounds syllables

♦ Inability to express thoughts and ideas in writing

♦ Messy handwriting

Parents must first talk to the teacher of their child if they feel that their child is having trouble in school. They can ask questions related to their child's progress in reading, writing and math. As teachers analyze the test results of a child, they can help parents in identifying if there is a pattern of problems.

Children suffering from learning disabilities often think of themselves as dumb or stupid as they are unable to do simple things like their peers. This can lead to serious self-esteem issues. In such scenarios, parents must step in and should educate their children about their learning disability and must offer support.

Acting early and identifying the source of a child's problem can help the parents in getting early diagnosis and treatment for their child and will result in greater success and progress.

It is also important to note that you must also praise your child while they are focusing on something. Celebrating their achievements, and abilities and making time to listen to them can help in instilling confidence in your child. It is necessary to ensure that you are having fun together and the child can learn new things.

