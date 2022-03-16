Lecture on contribution of Deccan Sufis today

The Department of Persian, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in collaboration with National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL), New Delhi is organising second Raja Dhanrajgir Extension lecture today at 12.00 noon.

According to Prof Shahid Naukhez Azmi, Head, Department of Persian, Prof S M Azizuddin Husain, Former Director, Raza Library, Rampur & Former Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Head, Department of History, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi will deliver lecture "The Contribution of Sufis of Deccan for the Promotion of Learning and Communal Harmony; with special reference to Persian Resources".

Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-chancellor will preside over the lecture whereas Rajkumari Indra Devi Dhanrajgir, Ambassador of Deccani Culture will be the chief guest. Prof. Sheikh Aquil Ahmed, Director, NCPUL and Prof. Sk. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar MANUU are the guests of honour.

Prof Aziz Bano, Dean, SLL&I is the convener and Prof. Shahid Naukhez Azmi is the moderator. Dr Syeda Asmath Jahan, Assistant Professor is the coordinator. The lecture will go live on IMC, MANUU youtube channel.