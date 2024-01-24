LU to introduce AI as vocational course

Live
The Lucknow University (LU) will introduce artificial intelligence (AI) as a vocational course in the academic session 2024-25.
The course, passed by all academic bodies of LU, has been introduced by the social work department.
The department has announced that in collaboration with a renowned American multinational corporation and technology company, it will offer training sessions in AI to LU teachers.
Explaining the curriculum structure, Professor Anoop Kumar Bhartiya, the head of the social work department, said that AI studies will be incorporated into the fourth semester for BA students.
The course, titled ‘Introduction to Artificial Intelligence’, accommodates a total of 30 seats.
The syllabus encompasses topics such as the history of AI, 5G, AI-based projects, basic forms of AI, and the societal impact, future possibilities, and challenges associated with AI.Professor Bhartiya hoped that India will emerge as a global leader in AI.