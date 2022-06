MANUU entrance-based courses admission conclude tomorrow

The extended last date for online submission of application form for entrance based regular courses of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) will end on June 12, 2022. The entrance tests will be held as per schedule on July 5, 6 and 7. MANUU is offering admissions both through entrance and merit based for the academic year 2022-2023.

Admissions are available for Ph.D programmes(Arabic, Urdu, English, Hindi, Persian, Translation Studies; Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology, Deccan Studies;Education; Journalism & Mass Communication; Management, Commerce, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology& Computer Science); M.Tech (Computer Science); MCA; MBA; M.Ed; B.Ed; D.El.Ed and Polytechnic Diplomas (CivilEngineering, Computer ScienceEngineering, Electronics & CommunicationEngineering, Information TechnologyEngineering, MechanicalEngineering, Electrical & ElectronicsEngineering, Automobile and Apparel Technologies).

Online application and e-prospectus available on university website manuu.edu.in. For any clarifications email to [email protected] and for general queries contact admission helpdesk: 6207728673, 9866802414, 6302738370& 9849847434. Meanwhile, admissions into merit based courses are open upto August 30, 2022. For details about merit based courses visit university website.