Mastering success starts with mastering the effort

Youth , now-a-days, expecting everything to come to them by leaps and bounds.This can happen , if they really put extra efforts, say, 150% to what they are trying now, it could be in employment and in engagement.Writing as a skill demamds everyday corrections. English spelling is complex, does not match with pronounciation, It is not pronounced the way it is written. There are four spelling rules, I would like to share now for you all to maste,

(1) Using I before E; Examples , chief, piece, thief,

(2) Dropping the final, E

Drop the final e before a suffix beginning with a vowel sound, but not before a suffix beginning with a consonant sound.

Examples, ride+ ing= riding

Hope+ing= hoping

(3) changing the final Y to I – Change the final Y to I before a suffix, unless a suffix begins with I.

EXAMPLES- defy+ance= defiance; party+es = parties.

(4) Doubling a final consonant. Double a single final consonant before a suffix beginnin with a vowel sound . When both of these conditions exists, stop+ing+ stopping,

The spelling list is not available to any student readymade, here is the list of Qquadragrapheme words having double consonants- sometimes difficult to master. Here is the list. Taken from , God in Different Roles. They are a worth learning. Comprehension and spelling of English language are tested in every competitive exam and also in all entrance exams. One should be very cautious.

Allotted, Accessories, Access, Accommodation, Accommodate, Accidentally, Address, Aggressive, Appellant, Appellate, Appellative, Assess, Assassin, Buttress, Balloon,, Bottomless, Coffee, Cassette, Colloolly, commission, committee, committed, connoisseur, Dispossess, Embarrass, Fullness, Goddess, Giddiness, illness, illegally, Ill feeling, ill well, keenness, kookaburra, occurred, occurrence, possess, peerless, penniless, passbook, phoophoo, mattress, millennium, Needless, quarrelsomeness, reconnaissance ,recklessness, suddenness. Settee, success, succeed, success, successful, succession, successive, successor, sullness, speechless, suppress, tittle tattle, tattoo, terracotta, willingness, wellness. (The author is HoD, And Dean/c, Faculty of Education,

Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Open University, Hyderabad)