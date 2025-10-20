Mastering the art of speaking English fluently

English is spoken as lingua franca among the people of many countries across the world. It has proved its credential as the premier language of a host of professional domains i.e. science, navigation, medical and law. With over 2 billion speakers of English, its knowledge refines the personality and reassures successes in various competitive examinations.

Choose the closest meaning of the words given in the capital letters

1. MEDDLE

(A) to interfere

(B) to frustrate

(C) to direct

2. HOODWINK

(A) to remind, to recall

(B) to hoodwink, to dupe

(C) to bless

3. INSINUATE

(A) to introduce

(B) to regain

(C) to meditate

4. ASPERSE

(A) to revise

(B) to libel

(C) to stimulate

5. IMBECILE

(A) strange

(B) fast

(C) idiot

6. ADMONISH

(A) to revive

(B) to chide

(C) to imagine

7. REVERE

(A) to adore

(B) to draw

(C) to achieve

8. HUSKY

(A) cool

(B) muscular

(C) famous

9. ADUMBRATE

(A) to suggest

(B) to carry

(C) to divide

10. SHAM

(A) to propose

(B) to arouse

(C) to affect

Answers:1.A 2.B 3.A 4.B 5.C 6.B 7.A 8.B 9.A 10.C

Speaking English has always been the matter of great power and prestige in the society. All the more, speaking English fluently is considered as the universal parameter of high social status and charismatic personality. In fact, when we talk about speaking English fluently, it simply means speaking English with confidence and ease. Effortlessly speaking English is what we may call the art of speaking it fluently. But this is not an easy task because for the non - native speakers, it is always tough job to speak a language like English without any hesitation. But it does not mean that a person whose first language is not English, he or she cannot master the skill of speaking it fluently.

Some quick-fix tips to speak English fluently

Following are given some proven tricks which are sine qua nons for speaking English easily and accurately-

(1) In fact we falter during the course of speaking English due to deep – root fear of committing mistakes. So it is very essential to ignore the mistakes while speaking English. Committing mistakes during the speaking of a language is natural and it happens essentially with all the speakers however great they may be.

(2) Stop underestimating yourself. But at the same time you must be aware of your weaknesses and practice diligently to root out them.

(3) Stay confident while speaking in front of a person, however great he or she may be.

(4) Learn different structures of sentences which would ultimately help you to speak English better and faster. This prevents the speaker from faltering and fumbling.

(5) Start speaking with a few simple and shorter sentences. This move would give you much - needed boost to speak smoothly.

(6) Try to visualize the things and topics that you are suppose to speak about.

(7) Listen news, watch talk shows and a host of other discourses on television. This provides much – needed thoughts for the speaking.

(8) Pronunciation provides grace to your personality. That is why always try to be flawless in the pronunciation of words you speak. In the absence of the correct pronunciation, what we want to say may abruptly change and which may be highly embarrassing for the speakers.

(9) Practice makes a man perfect. So never quit speaking English despite failures galore. More we practice for speaking English; more is the possibility of refining and building the power of fluent speaking.

(10) Try to learn the art of thinking and visualizing the things in English rather than in your mother tongue. This practice would help you become a fluent speaker.

(11) Read at least one newspaper daily in English. Focus on editorial and sports pages of the newspaper which will enrich your word power help know the flair of language.

(12) You must have a large vocabulary. Keep on building up word power which will greatly help you speak without faltering. Enriching the vocabularies of action verbs helps a lot while speaking English.

(13) Listening sincerely to the news or watching the English movies preferably with the subtitles may bring about a lot of positive changes in the fluency of the speaking English.

(14) Start speaking English with relatively smaller sentences. Avoid starting with longer sentences and with complex phrasal verbs and words. This technique provides essential start to a long and easy speaking.

(15) Speaking a language with confidence and ease also depends upon the gestures of the speaker. They say that in speaking what we say is not as important as how we say. This how we say depends upon the body language. It is essential to stand or appear confidently and bravely while speaking.

Important words starting with the letter “Y”

YACHT-noun, a large boat.

YACHTSMAN– noun, a sailor.

YAMMER–to whine, to complain annoyingly.

YANK– to pull in a particular direction.

YAP-to bark, to yelp.

YARDSTICK– noun, a criterion, a standard.

YARN-noun, thread, a tale which has been made more exciting by adding false information.

To spin someone a yarn – to tell someone a false story. (She always spins her friends yarns about her luxurious life style.)

YASHMARK –noun, a veil worn by Muslim women.

YAW –verb, (of an aircraft or ship) to tilt or turn to one side.

YAWN- to open one’s mouth and take a deep breath.

YEARN-to long, to crave. (YEARNING – Longing)

YELL-to shout loudly, to cry out.

YELP-to give sudden cry, especially of pain, to scream, to shriek, to squeal.

YEOMAN-noun, farmer.YES-MAN-Sycophant.

YIELD -to give in, to provide, to produce, noun- harvest.

YOKE-burden, to join, to harness. YORE- Past.

YOWL-to make a loud wailing noise, to howl.

YUMMY-delicious, scrumptious

YUPPY-plural, yuppies, young middle class people spending a lot of money on the luxurious goods.

(The author is Principal, PM Shri School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya,

Garhbanaili, Bihar)