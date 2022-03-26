Mentorship programme from Adecco for one month

The world's leading workforce solutions company, The Adecco Group, is inviting applications for their mentorship programme 'CEO for One Month' for the year 2022. This unique initiative currently in its 7th year will see the winner at the India level get an opportunity to be mentored by Vidya Sagar Gannamani, CMD- Adecco India.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to an interview and further assessment and a country-level winner will be decided. This candidate will get to shadow Vidya Sagar Gannamani, Chairman and MD, Adecco India, working side-by-side to experience the life of a senior business leader. Subsequently 10 outstanding candidates across all the participating countries will be selected for a global bootcamp and one contender from this group will be chosen to work alongside and shadow the global CEO of the Adecco Group for one month. This position will include remuneration both as a Country and Global 'CEO for One Month' whereas at the country level, it will depend on local conditions in the country that the candidate / applicant have applied for.

The Adecco Group's 'CEO for One Month' initiative offers participants the chance to develop and showcase their leadership skills and acquire the expertise and experience required to succeed in their careers. With around 200,000 applicants each year across 40 countries, this program has already helped more than 300 candidates realize their potentials and offered them a platform on which to build their future.

Who can apply: Candidates in the age group of 18-24 years can apply

How to apply: https://www. adeccogroup.com/ceoforone month/

Last date for application: April 15, 2022