Mid-career reboot: How executive PG programmes are redefining leadership for professionals

As per the Future of Jobs Report 2025, “Skill gaps are categorically considered the biggest barrier to business transformation by Future of Jobs Survey respondents, with 63% of employers identifying them as a major barrier over the 2025- 2030 period.

Accordingly, 85% of employers surveyed plan to prioritize upskilling their workforce, with 70% of employers expecting to hire staff with new skills, 40% planning to reduce staff as their skills become less relevant, and 50% planning to transition staff from declining to growing roles.” It is not surprising that business schools across the globe are aligning their curriculum along the skill requirements of emerging from globalization, technology, and sustainability.

The mid-level managers have been struggling to enhance their skills, yet very few have taken a plunge towards a structured development in any of those areas since their first graduate degree.

Why the classic MBA no longer fits everyone

Traditional full-time MBAs still play a vital role, especially for early-career changers. Today B School offers a variety of programs where students can do full time 1 year program or do it without hitting pause on income and on-the-job influence just when both are peaking. Unsurprisingly, applications to executive-format programmes, weekend, modular and blended Post-Graduate (PG) diplomas and master’s have surged ( in addition to Full time Executive Programs) GMAC’s 2024 Application Trends Survey shows a 25 per cent year-on-year jump in international applications to Executive MBAs, the highest spike in a decade. The broader executive-education market is projected to more than double to US$112 billion by 2032.

Four ways Executive PG programmes are rewriting the leadership playbook

● Integrating the “triple lens” of globalization, technology and sustainability: The curriculum and discussion addresses the impact of globalization, technology and sustainability and the managers are as much concerned about the ethical dilemmas of using AI in decision making, addressing globalization and sustainability issues as they are about the P&L. Optimization and trade-off in decision making is the key to navigate in the complex and uncertain environment.

● Flexibility, agility, and mobility: Ability to complete the course over period, opportunity to choose the electives/courses which arm them with the most advanced learning concepts and hybrid delivery by the academic Institutes, blending online with F2f learning experiences has emerged as the differentiating factor for the business schools.

● Facilitating learning beyond ChatGPT’s: The classroom delivery has to be ahead of the responses reproduced through the use of ChatGPT. The response to questions, case study discussions, or problem-solving approach requires integration and a comprehensive response. The classroom discussions, reflections, and exploring the problem through AI-enabled tools and beyond need to be encouraged.

What to look for in an Executive PG partner

● International Accreditation (AACSB, EQUIS or AMBA)and National NIRF Ranking

These global standards assure academic quality, ethical governance, and international employer recognition.

● Faculty who consults as much as they publish

Look for scholar-practitioners who advise boards and startups alike. Their teaching is rooted in live business realities.

● A cohort profile that mirrors the complexity of your stakeholder map

Diversity of industry, function, and geography ensures the learning doesn’t echo your current echo chamber.

Career-long learning pathways

Micro-certificates, post-program labs, and alumni networks that refresh skills every 18–24 months help keep your edge sharp well after the programme ends.

By 2030, the WEF projects 170 million new jobs will be created, many in roles not yet named today. For professionals already a decade or more into their careers, the question is no longer whether to reinvent but how and how often. Executive PG programmes are emerging as the pragmatic, high-impact answer, allowing leaders to reboot without pressing “pause.”

