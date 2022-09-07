NACS courses in Cyber Security

Hyderabad: National Academy of Cyber Security invites Online applications from all over Telangana State for admission into government of India Certified Online Cyber Security and Ethical Hacking Courses Training. Interested Intermediate, Degree, Diploma, Engineering, PG candidates can apply for the respective courses.

Courses offered are Cyber Security Officer, Diploma in Cyber Security Management, Post Diploma in Cyber Security Management, Diploma and PG Diploma in Cyber Security and Ethical Hacking, Master Programme in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking. NACS offers a 50 per cent fee subsidy in the form of concession in the course fee to SC, ST, BC, EBC, OBC, Minority, PH, Women candidates, Ex-Serviceman and their children under Swarna Bharat National Level Skill Development Program. After completion of the course, a Govt. of India Certificate will be awarded.

After successfully completing courses in Cyber Security, the candidates will get opportunities in the job profiles like Cyber Security Officer, Information Officer, Information Analyst, Security Architect, IT Security Engineer, Systems Security Administrator, Information Risk Auditors, Security Analysts, Intrusion Detection Specialists, Computer Security Incident Responders, Cryptologists, Vulnerability Assessors, Trainer / Teacher in Educational Institutions. Job Opportunities are good for these candidates in India as well as abroad.

Interested candidates visit Online application website: www.nacsindia.org. The last date of application is September 26, 2022. For more details, contact Phone no. 7893141797.