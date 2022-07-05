NEP can be successful if Centre, States coordinate

Schools are the building blocks for a child's future. The rudiments of life are taught here. Everything needs to with done with clarity as there is no room for errors. Coming of NEP has flooded doubts in the minds of everyone concerned with the education system says Madhavi Chandra, Director of Geetanjali Group of Schools.



Post covid, imparting education has been a challenge as the physical presence had been completed compromised. The touch of confidence was lost among teachers and students and some gap between the teachers and students was there.

However, the online classes ensured direct interaction between teachers and students and the trust was rebuilt. Without connection there is no trust. Personal interaction is very important in building the mutual trust.

Much reliance on digital modes of education can be a restraining factor for economically backward sections. She shared her views by affirming that, it would be a hindrance for lower economic strata population. Everyone does not own laptops or smartphones or computers for students to use.

Households in the urban areas can still manage but the problem arises in the rural areas. As in some rural parts of the country there were no provision for online classrooms. So, it could be a problem for sure.

Speaking of benefit of NEP for rural students, she said if education is combined with skilling, it would help them a lot in finding jobs easily. They can easily find jobs instead of doing some small-time jobs. What is important is to make them learn to transform a skill into profession.

Clarifying the doubt whether government has to provide certificate or recognition to the rural children she said that government should definitely think about providing certificate which will benefit the children as eventually it creates some validity to that. And children should know how to make a skill into profession finally.

If someone had done electrical course, they can become electricians. No one wants to become a plumber or tailor. These are the dying skills, and nobody wants to go there. So, if one knows a skill, he can earn money.

Speaking about the impetus of soft skills in NEP she said that soft skills basically means things like logical reasoning or communication skills, presentation skills or how to talk in a team. There can't be a separate class for the same. These are things to learnt on day-to-day basis in every class.

Especially in our school the subjects are inquiry-based method where students use some kind of logical reasoning or application. This helps them to develop soft skills. How to work and collaborate with others all these is a must and we need to teach them.

Delhi Government has many activities for students under NEP like mission 'Buniyaad' and 'Happy Curriculum.' As far as Geetanjali school is concerned, she said, "Most of the things we're already doing in our school.

So, it doesn't seem like any major change is required because of NEP."

Madhavi, she said the problem with NEP is that it is a policy by the Central Government. But education comes under State Government. So, there is a disconnect and we have to wait and watch. So far nothing has come forward as such but if we see this year's guidelines – they have added Yoga, Meditation is mandatory in the morning. So, they seem to be bringing some changes to the education system.

She felt that if followed then NEP will enhance creativity. Because if you see it has a lot of flexibility regarding features. Now, it depends on how it is implemented.

If it is implemented just on the cause of the list, then it will not bring about change. But if it is implemented in the true spirit and value, where there's a mindset change from the staff and leaders of the school then definitely it'll enhance creativity."