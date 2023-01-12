Hyderabad: A one day national seminar on National Credit Framework: Credit Transfer Policy to organise on February 10, 2023 by the Institution of Eminence (IoE) & Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC), University of Hyderabad (UoH)

Given the 21st century requirements, quality higher education must aim to develop good, thoughtful, well-rounded, and creative individuals and enable an individual to study one or more specialised areas of interest at a deep level, and also develop capabilities across a range of disciplines including sciences, social sciences, arts, humanities, languages, as well as professional, technical, and vocational subjects.

It also envisages setting up of facilitative norms for issues, such as credit transfer equivalence, etc., and moving towards a criterion-based grading system that assesses student achievement based on the learning goals for each programme, and moving away from high-stakes examinations towards more continuous and comprehensive evaluation.

The policy supports the establishment of an Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) which would digitally store the academic credits earned from various recognized HEIs so that the degrees from an HEI can be awarded taking into account the credits earned.

This seminar will have participants that include Vice-Chancellors, Deans of Studies, Chairpersons of Boards of Studies of various branches, Heads of Departments and Senior Faculty, Registrar, Principals of Colleges, Director IQAC and Director HRDC of Higher Education Institutions.

The registration can be submitted at: https://forms.gle/kpTT53S4LCKqkAX47