'Online education courses' an ideal solution

Online education has gained tremendous popularity in the recent years and has started to revolutionise the education industry. People call it the new normal. Though online education has been on the cards for the past few years, it is the Covid-19 pandemic that has heralded as a boom for the industry. The need for remote learning, virtual communication, and strong emphasis on upskilling has paved way for the online mode of learning.



According to experts, the future of online educationin India looks very promising as stats show that the online education market will grow by a staggering 50 per cent during 2021-2025. It is a fact that EdTech has emerged as one of the mainstays of the post-pandemic economy for investors and practitioners.

Due to the many benefits of online learning, the Indian government has allowed universities to provide fully online degrees as they believe it could transform the education industry in the country for the best.

How do online programmes prepare you for the VUCA world?

To sustain in such a world where there is tremendous amount of uncertainty and ambiguity, we must continuously upskill and acquaint ourselves with the latest technologies.

Online courses play an important role in this aspect as they help us strike the rightbalance. Whether you're a student looking to pursue higher studies or a mid-career professional looking for a career growth or switch, online courses are the best means to do so. They prepare you for any complex or unpredictable situation and make you future ready.

Here are some added benefits of doing online programmes-

Expansion of learning possibilities

Online education opens up a multitude of new learning possibilities. You don't need to confine yourself to one course or college as there are hundreds of them available to you at affordable prices. Depending on your passion or the demand of the domain, you can pursue any course you want from any well-recognised online learning platform.

Exposure to broader career options

Online courses help you connect with persons from different cultures all around the world who can share their perspectives and insights on the career path you have chosen. You get exposure to a wide range of career opportunities, and thus, you can make a final call depending on your field of interest.

Convenient and flexible learning: Unlike the traditional mode of learning, which requires you to travel to school, college, or any other educational institution, online education allows you to learn lessons from the comfort of your home. Many educational institutions are providing advanced Learning Management Systems (LMS) that allow you to attend online classes, access study material, and interact with expert faculty and alumni whenever you want to. It is a safer and more convenient form of learning.

Stay updated and competitive: Learning and hiring trends keep changing rapidly, and you must always stay up to date to keep yourself in the game. Know what are the in-demand and high-paying domains and pursue courses related to them. Gaining deep subject knowledge and skills helps you stay ahead of competition.

Diversity in subjects and perspectives

When you opt for online learning, you can do multiple courses and gain insights into various subjects that help you advance your career. Whether you're looking to build your career, restart, or switch your career, it's never too late.

Personalised learning: Acustomisable learning environment creates a personalised learning experience to students. An online course structure is usually tailored to meet each student's individual strengths, skills, and interests. This allows everyone to learn at their own pace.

Improved decision-making abilities

You may find yourself amidst a lot of career options and may feel confused or overwhelmed as to which path you need to choose. You can always seek the support of your peers or the lecturers you meet through the online learning medium to guide you in the right direction.

Adaptability to constant changes: With constantly evolving technology, everyone must equip themselves with the right technical and soft skills to meet the needs of the changing business world. This helps you stay on par or ahead of your competitors.

The ever-increasing competition demands students and working professionals to be multi-skilled and cross-functional. People with diverse knowledge and skills have the upper hand in this fast-evolving world. Online learning opens up a new world of education. It offers flexibility, diversity of subject matter, and the ability to expand one's career horizons. For those who face the challenge of balancing work, family, and education, an online course can be an ideal solution. Online education helps you prepare and sustain in the VUCA world.

(The author is the Chief Business Officer, UNext Learning)