Reaching new heights in skill development

In this new era of skill development, the government has taken important steps. Now the success of this initiative depends on the collaboration between the government, industries, and educational institutions to create a robust skill development ecosystem that caters to the global demand for skilled manpower

The path to building a developed India passes through skill development. In the recently presented budget, the government has taken a major step in this direction by announcing an internship program for 1 crore youth. This program will provide youth with practical experience and prepare them for employment. At the same time, they will also receive financial assistance through a stipend of Rs. 5000 per month. The modernization of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and the establishment of new skill development centers will provide the younger generation with more employment opportunities and increase the country’s productivity.



Government Initiatives and the Role of Industry: The “Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0” (PMKVY 4.0) announced by the government aims to equip youth with skills that meet the demands of the industry. This, combined with the 1 crore internship program, will create a comprehensive skill ecosystem. This is a golden opportunity for the industry. Industries should actively participate in this program and cooperate in providing training to youth through internships. This will provide them with skilled employees and give young people employment opportunities. Industries should also come forward to provide employment to ITI-trained youth.

Rejuvenation of ITIs: Upgrading ITIs is the need of the hour. ITIs equipped with new technologies and equipment will be able to provide youth with skills in line with the industrial needs of the 21st century. This will also promote collaboration between ITIs and industries, providing students with practical training and employment opportunities.

India: A Global Hub for Skilled Manpower: Through these skill development initiatives, India has successfully positioned itself as a major supplier of skilled manpower to the world. Indian professionals are now sought after not only in IT and engineering but also in healthcare, construction, mechanical, and other sectors requiring skilled manpower. This not only benefits individuals by providing them with better career opportunities but also contributes to India’s economic growth and global reputation.

• Active participation in the 1 crore internship program: Companies should provide internship opportunities to as many young people as possible and familiarize them with the industrial environment.

• Intensive collaboration with ITIs: By partnering with ITIs, industries can get trained employees according to their specific needs.

• Training under PMKVY 4.0: Encourage your employees to learn new skills under this scheme and invest in their skill development.

Important Points for Success

1. Continuous Monitoring and Evaluation: Skill development programs should be continuously monitored and evaluated to ensure their effectiveness. This would help in identifying areas of improvement and ensuring that the programs are meeting their intended goals.

2. Quality Improvement of ITIs: ITIs should be equipped with modern technologies and enabled to provide courses in line with industry demand.

3. Active participation of the industry: Industries need to participate enthusiastically in internship and training programs.

In this new era of skill development, the government has taken important steps. Now the success of this initiative depends on the collaboration between the government, industries, and educational institutions to create a robust skill development ecosystem that caters to the global demand for skilled manpower.

(The author is CEO, GoGlobalAssist )