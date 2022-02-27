Spooked – Let's talk radio

For those who have not sampled the medium waves or the frequency of Radio, would at some point develop an innate liking for this medium though disconnected with no direct connect, would begin to enjoy and experience radio thoroughly. Radio has had an innate effect for listeners since time immemorial. In the late 1930's the popularity of radio was just not very high but was the most preferred medium. Cost effective, listener friendly, with offerings of a wide array of programmes impactful, connecting and entertaining.



A medium of sound,a medium of the voice with a perfect llink between speakers and llisteners: microphone is the only instrument through which a radio broadcaster speaks to his or her listeners. Radio is the most preferred when it comes to music on FM's, Talk shows covering Public Affairs, Discussion forums, Interviews and Talk shows, Youth programmes and community related topicalities. Dissemination of information through engaging news platforms, scintillating music shows, youth garnering programmes which have definite impact on the masses.

Radio is not very expensive and is the choice of the most with a diverse and inclusiveapproach. Community radio is a good initiative to connect with common audience. The core purpose is building trust and connectivity reach through right access to every station.The thematic purpose and connectivity reach of radio is widespread and diverse with a huge amount of audience who have attuned to the radio space comfortably. The most preferred age group who have endorsed radio over a span of time fall in the age group of 18-35 music related, 25-35 for news, and 23-35 on general programmes covering features or events.

Do you get to savor radio?FM, Ham, Community based outreach are an offering from the portfolio of radio which are cost effective. Signature style state specific names of stations which stand out:

• AIR India (Yuva Vani)

• Gyaan Vani

• Aaaksh Vani

• Radio One (94.3)

• Radio City

• Radio Aakash

• Radio Biryani

• FM Rainbow

To exemplify some Jingles which can strike an immediate chord with the stellar audiences:

Radio Biryani, Hyderabad My idea of Heaven

FM for Music, FM for savoring Biryani

India on AIR- Prasar Bharati

Coming to you with Mann Ki Baat

Voice of India (The PM' & Councils & The Engaged) - The Namo's (Mindful) Way.

For an impactful engaging one point connect messaging, Radio isspooked for finer tuning.When radio entails an innate interest in the concept of heightening messaging, the audiences preference stands changed as it is a medium beyond programming mode. Radio curationsare a boost up specially with the youth who have specific preferential interests. Radio eeditionsvary from state to state and the brand loyalty is limited to the state's diversity. As we explore the medium of radio through an engaging listernship onus, India' through the sounds of radio waves, we find the mode more appealing as it has a strong potential to connect with the right target audience.

India on AIR covers varied snippets and bytes of the states pronouncing the ethos of the true spirit of India. When stars walk the talk it's an immediate connect to the Taare(Stars Radio Pe) As radio shakes the audiences with programme specific themes like Hum Hai Hindustani, Mera Bharat Mahan, Maa Tujhe Salaam, Aadarsh Maananiy Pradhan Mantri echoing Mann Ki Baat straight from the heart which connect to the audience way through a connect bonding, high on retention by appealing to the masses directly on a one-on one approach. Some of the unique themes speak of Mother India, Freedom Fighters, Cultural Diversity, enhancing the medium to full potential as radio becomes Lajawab AIR. Signature ttunes are thestriking chord raison d'etre' of a spell bound bond between the stations and its unique listeners. Music composed of beautiful strings, sonnets of bonding between the listener and the medium.As we indulge in knowing the radio orbit, the ebb and flow of programming concepts connect to a diverse group of audience endorsing brand AIR or Prasar Bharati.

As radio endorses the Indian dream, its key constituents the people, the key frequency waves of the multiple risings, sailing through the right hour (question hour as well) getting the right sense of hour and the people, is truly the hallmark of radio. Aakash or Gnanvanis, it churns out the true tunes of all on an equal footing. Youth melodies, sporting encounters, morning dews, humour shows, dance anthems, pigeon talks, recurrent rising waves with real conversations to cherish on a live stream podcast democracy of a finer renaissance. With radio grooves, currents and undercurrents, may the action sound waves tweeddle and tweedle with a big bang to make the essence of Radio and Brand India an astounding signature caller tune. Until we listen again...stay spooked!!