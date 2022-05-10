Student panned book titled IT Bell

Many Indian IT companies are conducting National Qualifying Tests (NQTs), thus making it easy for final year B.Tech students. However, rural students still face challenges in building IT careers regardless of this golden opportunity, given the lack of proper mentorship.

To fill this gap, Mankena Uday Bhanu, GITAM Alumni (2008-12 CSE Department, Visakhapatnam) and a seasoned software engineer with ten years of experience, who specialises in fresher recruitment, has written a book entitled 'IT BELLS: A step-by-step approach to get an IT job while on campus'. Students who aspire to enter the IT industry will find it to be an excellent reference.

As a result of the overwhelming feedback and response, Uday delved into student psychology and discovered an interesting fact enabling students to use this book for developing a preparation plan until they reach the interview stage. But, the interview is a different ball game altogether.

In order to engage and let students experience the true interview atmosphere, he developed a course curriculum that includes 100 per cent practical learning systems such as real-world interview videos, weekly industry hangouts, group coaching sessions, and personal mentoring programmes. This would mark the beginning of an era in which Eligible Engineers would be replaced by Employable Engineers.