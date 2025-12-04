Students sign oath for responsible use of artificial intelligence

The students of IIHM Bengaluru participated in the national launch of AI-LEAP—India’s AI Literacy Education Acceleration Programme, marking a significant step toward ethical and widespread AI education in schools and colleges. Campuses across the country came together virtually as students signed the AI Student Oath, pledging to use artificial intelligence with responsibility, fairness, compassion, respect for privacy, and a commitment to truth. For many students, the act of signing the oath symbolised a promise to enter an AI-driven future rooted in humanity.

AI-LEAP, developed by IIHM in collaboration with Indismart Digital, aims to create a structured and inclusive framework for AI literacy nationwide. The initiative includes ethical guidelines, hands-on learning modules, and a roadmap to ensure that AI education reaches diverse learners, including those in government and low-resource schools.

During the launch, held at the IIHM Global Campus in Kolkata and livestreamed to participating centres including Bengaluru, education leaders, policy voices, technologists and students witnessed two key announcements. The first was the unveiling of Competitive Prep GPT, described as India’s first AI-based learning model designed to support school students preparing for competitive examinations by offering syllabus-aligned assistance. The second was the release of the AI-LEAP Manifesto, which argues that AI literacy should become a national right and that students must learn AI with strong ethical guardrails.

Speakers at the national event emphasised the need for AI fluency, ethical awareness, and accessible resources for all learners. Leaders also noted India’s opportunity to evolve from a consumer of global technologies to a creator of innovative AI solutions.

Faculty at IIHM Bengaluru described the launch as an important milestone for students, highlighting that responsible AI use is becoming a foundational skill for future careers. They noted that the oath-taking ceremony encouraged students to reflect on how technologies can be applied with empathy and integrity.