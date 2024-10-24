Three essential skills for the future workforce

As work becomes more technology-based and progresses at a rapid pace, the competencies needed in the future work environment drastically differ from the ones needed in the past. These factors include the development of technology, the world becoming a global village and the prevalence of telecommuting. These factors are transforming the employment market, making it compulsory for job holders to adjust. Various professionals also have to embrace both soft and technical skills in order to be competitive in their careers. In this record, we enlist the three fundamental skills that will shape the future workforce allowing a person to overcome novel difficulties and make adequate use of novel possibilities.

Adaptability to Change

Given the cliché that “Change is the only constant”, if you believe that the amount of change over the last 3-5 years has been going through the roof, think again. The pace of change is further growing in the future, not coming down. Considering that robotics is taking over many activities in industries, workers have to have an understanding of the available digital media, tools, platforms and new technologies. Digital literacy does not simply mean the ability to use software; it means knowing how to best leverage it for increased productivity and more innovation. Digital literacy and tech savviness are a must-have skill.

Flexibility of thinking and approach is already here to stay. The ability to be productive in a “work from anywhere” scenario is center-stage. The look and feel of the future office is already changing and open work-spaces and collaborative meeting rooms are becoming more of a norm. Further, resilience is a mindset that is needed in big doses – helps us bounce back from adversity and keep our focus on our goals. Our strategies may change, as the sands of the environment realign, but we need to write our goals on stone, not sand.

Professional Networking and Influencing by building Relationships

As machines and AI take on more and more routine and logic driven algorithms, the employees have to take on more and more of the “Right Brain” action, such as building relationships, having a strong professional network, etc. Emotional Intelligence and the ability to step into the other’s shoes is again in the must-have category of skills. Self-Introspection, understanding our own feelings and triggers and improving our own responses to various situations is just the starting point. Then after that is the more difficult part of understanding our key stakeholders and their needs and aspirations. That is a precious skill to possess in the near-future. What complicates life is the shrinking world. So cultural competence and global awareness become key as well. It will make sense that with the globalization of businesses, there will be a growing demand for acceptance of and respect for the differences that the people in the businesses will present. Workers with high levels of cultural competence will propel international teamwork, foster inclusion and make global teamwork less siloed.

Lifelong Learning and Curiosity leading to critical thinking and problem-solving

This will come with a high premium as more and more people would have the capacity to conceive, focus on a complex problem, and drive results. I believe employees will be required to be more active in fields that are less tedious and more creative and strategic in planning. The ability to drive results by connecting dots, especially in ambiguous situations will be key. Professionals will have to have a growth mindset, seeking feedback and constantly improving. Lifelong learning means the ability to integrate new information, improve on one’s abilities and skills, and always being on the lookout for the opportunities that lie ahead on the horizon.

Ethical Judgment and staying happy (controlled stress) while taking strong decisions will also come to be highlighted. With the increasing dependence of the workforce on large amounts of data, AI and other digital systems, the scope for ethical decision-making will evolve. Employees will be required to handle ethical challenges that are likely to arise through the use of technology and data. Stress will come from different sources and we all will need to adapt.

Most importantly, leadership already is no longer associated with only those who hold the top position in the organization structure. It should already be clear to workers that effective leaders do not wait for management structures, as leadership will be needed at all organization levels – enabling self and others to service customers, as needed.

Expectations are changing all around. As industries change and new challenges arise, those who can think, feel, and change in a digital landscape will thrive. Professionals must develop these core skills to attain and sustain their careers in an evolving work environment while making a constructive impact on the work environment of the future.

(The author is Managing Partner, Positive Momentum - India)