Today is International Day of Education: A celebration of learning

International Education Day is an annual celebration of learning and education that officially recognized by the United Nations in 2018, and since then it has been celebrated in many countries around the world. It is celebrated on the 24th of January each year, and it is a time for people from all over the world to come together to honor the importance of education and learning. The purpose of International Education Day is to promote global cooperation, understanding, and peace through education.

International Education Day is celebrated by holding various events, such as conferences, workshops, seminars, and panel discussions, to discuss and promote the importance of education and learning. The goal of International Education Day is to bring together people from all corners of the world and to promote global peace, understanding, and cooperation through education.

This year – 2023, International Education Day will be celebrated under the theme "to invest in people, prioritize education."

History of International Day of Education

On 3 December 2018, the United Nations General Assembly adopted with consensus a resolution proclaiming 24 January as International Day of Education, in celebration of the role of education for peace and development.

The adoption of the resolution 73/25 "International Day of Education", co-authored by Nigeria and 58 other Member States, demonstrated the unwavering political will to support transformative actions for inclusive, equitable and quality education for all.

By doing so, the international community reiterated that education plays a key role in building sustainable and resilient societies, and contributes to the achievement of all other Sustainable Development Goals.

With a view to enhance international cooperation in supporting the efforts towards the realization of Sustainable Development Goal 4, the resolution called on all stakeholders including Member States, organizations of the UN system, and civil society, non-governmental organizations, academic institutions, the private sector, individuals and other relevant stakeholders to observe the International Day of Education.

UNESCO, as the specialized United Nations agency for education, facilitates the annual observance of the Day in close collaboration with main education actors.