March 4, 2025 Daily Horoscope: Astrological Insights for Your Day

ARIES

(MARCH 21 - APRIL 19)

There can be a possibility of a new beginning in work and business. Important creative efforts can be successful. The percentage of victory will be high. You will be excited by positivity. You will maintain sensitivity. Personal matters will improve. Hesitation will go away. You will improve your work and business. There will be chances of contracts. You will maintain innovation. Relationships will improve. Everyone will be impressed. Management and administration work will be done. Respect will increase. Guests will arrive.

Lucky numbers: 7 and 9, Lucky color: Bright red

Tip: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.









TAURUS

(APRIL 20 - MAY 20)

The budget can be affected by excessive expenditure. You will maintain better relationships. You will try to unite everyone. You will respect everyone. You will be comfortable in management. The pace of work can be slow. You may plan for investment. You will work with the advice of elders. There will be ease in work. You will show patience in necessary tasks. You will keep working according to the rules and regulations. You will focus on equality and justice. There will be speed in foreign work. Work according to the policy.

Lucky Numbers: 4, 6, 7 and 9, Lucky Colour: Brownish Red

Tip: Worship Goddess Saraswati and Chant Rahu mantra ‘Om Ram Rahve Namah’.









GEMINI

(MAY 21 - JUNE 20)

Positivity will remain in the workplace. Friends will keep you excited. The percentage of success will be on the rise. You will focus on career business, Will take everyone along. This will create a sense of competition. You ought to give the best performance everywhere. Get ready to advance in your career! You'll complete the urgent work quickly, opening doors for Economic opportunities. Profit in business is expected today, increasing chances of expansion. New sources will be created, and Pending money will be received. Professionalism will remain intact throughout the day.

Lucky Numbers: 4, 5 and 7, Lucky Colour: Brown

Tip: Worship Lord Shri Krishna.









CANCER

(JUNE 21 - JULY 22)

Management efforts will bear fruit. Big achievements can be made in matters related to government and power. The percentage of profit will improve in business, and auspicious proposals will be received. increased focus on work is forseen with Positivity on the rise. You will take advantage of your experience. New matters will gain pace. Professionals will get the desired success. Discomforts will go away automatically. Will win the trust of counterparts. Art skills will be on the rise, with more focus on commerce and business activities. Expect an increase in overall productivity and engagement.

Lucky numbers: 2, 7 and 9, Lucky color: Pink

Tip: Donate Rice to needy ones today.









LEO

(JULY 23 - AUGUST 22)

Desired success will be achieved in business and industry. Luck is in your court today. Credit and respect will continue to increase. Important negotiations will be successful. It's time to keep moving forward without hesitation. Significant results can be achieved. Careers and businesses will gain momentum. Beneficial plans will progress. Support from bosses and employees will be received. Work will be better than expected. There will be an increase in religious activities and merit earning. Faith and confidence will increase.

Lucky numbers: 1, 2 and 4, Lucky color: Dark red

Tip: Offer water to Sun God.









VIRGO

(AUGUST 23 - SEPTEMBER 22)

Will accomplish tasks with the help of relatives. Family support will keep you excited. Will maintain professionalism in your career and business. Stay alert towards health. Will increase discipline compliance. Will move ahead with preparation. Increase focus on financial matters. Will work with magnanimity. Do not be hasty in doing important tasks. Will get the support of peers. Your interest in research activities will increase. You will have a sense of magnanimity. You will remain close to your family. Unexpected events may occur.

Lucky numbers: 2, 4, 5 and 7, Lucky color: Amber

Tip: Recite Shiva Chalisa.









LIBRA

(SEPTEMBER 23 - OCTOBER 22)

You will maintain faith in team spirit. Success will increase in important matters. You will maintain faith in the system. You will speed up important tasks. Married life prospers. Your spouse will perform better. Stability will be strengthened. You will bring activity to work. You will keep pace in plans. Industrial matters will improve. You will get success in friend relations. You will try to complete the efforts of industry and business. You will pay attention to physical signals. You will avoid ignoring the rules. You will maintain faith in the system.

Lucky numbers: 4, 6 and 7, Lucky color: Dark pink

Tip: Donate yellow food items like ‘Chana Dal’/’Yellow Split Peas’.









SCORPIO

(OCTOBER 23 - NOVEMBER 21)

Stay dedicated to the goal. Career and business will be as regular. You will listen to experienced people. There will be an emphasis on stability. Trust in the system will increase. Employees will maintain strong performance through positive thinking and active engagement. They will adhere to rules and create an environment characterized by professionalism and hard work. Avoid distractions and unnecessary interference. Be alert about health. Work with magnanimity. Efforts for partnership will get strength. Maintain routine.

Lucky Numbers: 6, 7 and 9, Lucky Colour: Red Coral

Tip: Feed Green fodder to the Cow.





SAGITTARIUS

(NOVEMBER 22 - DECEMBER 21)

Will increase focus on the intellectual side. Personal efforts will improve. Will follow rules and regulations. Financial matters will be in your favor. Will meet with close ones. Will go on a trip with friends for entertainment. Opportunities for profit will remain. Will show interest in important subjects. Will be effective in studies and teaching. Children will do well. Will focus on winning. Important information can be received. Remain active and alert. Plan to finish all your important work by the afternoon. There will be an emphasis on art skills.

Lucky Numbers: 3, 7 and 9, Lucky Colour: Apple Red

Tip: Recite Shri Vishnu Chalisa.





CAPRICORN

(DECEMBER 22 - JANUARY 19)

Sweetness will remain in blood relations. Family relations will get strengthened. House and vehicle matters will be resolved. Avoid over-enthusiasm and passion. Do not make decisions in haste. Will maintain harmony. Focus on personal behavior. Avoid ego. Keep humanity. Personal matters will be in your favor. Positivity will increase in personal relationships. Efforts of management administration will gain momentum. Give respect to your loved ones.

Lucky Numbers: 4, 7, 8 and 9, Lucky Color: Mud colour

Tip: Feed Flour Pellets to the Fish.





AQUARIUS

(JANUARY 20 - FEBRUARY 18)

You will be interested in social activities. Support from relatives will increase. There will be auspiciousness in relationships. You will be excited by the results. Circumstances will be favorable. Time remains positive. You will remain active. Important efforts will gain momentum. Brotherhood will strengthen. You will take everyone along. You will focus on commercial matters. Cooperation will increase. Various matters will improve. You will maintain respect for elders. You will get good news. Business will remain favorable.

Lucky Numbers: 4, 7, 8 and 9, Lucky Color: Wheatish

Tip: Worship Lord Vishnu.





PISCES

(FEBRUARY 19 - MARCH 20)

A plan for auspicious work will be made in the family. There will be opportunities to join auspicious work. There will be happiness among family members. You will control your emotions. You will receive attractive proposals. There will be an increase in wealth. You will take advantage of opportunities. Guest arrival is possible. There will be sweetness in behavior. The standard of living will continue to improve. Hesitation will decrease. Blood relations will be strong. You will receive good news. Financial matters will gain momentum. Grandeur and decoration will remain.

Lucky numbers: 3, 6, 7 and 9, Lucky color: Golden

Tip: Offer vermillion (Sindoor) to Lord Hanuman.