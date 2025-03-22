Today's Horoscope for 22 March 2025

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Ariesians wandering in search of employment will get to hear some good news.

You can make an investment for your future. If any work related to property was stuck for a long time, then that too will be finalized. You may miss one of your friends. If you trust someone blindly, he may cheat you. You are likely to get your lost money back

Lucky Number: 7, Lucky Colour: Pink









Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Tauruses, quite worried about the problems going on in your family.

Your important plans will work. The health of a senior member of the family may decline. If there was some debt above, then you will try to repay it to a great extent. You need to be careful of the opponents living around you.

Lucky Number: 5, Lucky Colour: Orange









Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Geminis, self-confidence will let the magic happen.

You will get full support from friends. You will get a chance to work on a big project. Your father's advice will prove to be effective for you, but you may be nervous due to some responsibility coming on you in the workplace. You will have to learn a lesson from some past mistake.

Lucky Number: 8, Lucky Colour:Blue













Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Cancer-ians, who are working in politics, will be happy to get results according to hard work.

Take full care of your pocket before spending. If you have an argument with an outsider, then keep quiet about it, otherwise it can become a legal matter. You will have to be careful while using vehicles. If any dear thing was lost, then there is a possibility of you finding it.

Lucky Number: 2, Lucky Colour: Violet









Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leos, increase in self-esteem gives you pleasure and self-satisfaction

A new guest may arrive at your home. You will meet some new people. It will be better for you to settle your family matters by staying at home. Students will have to work hard in preparation for their exams. You will have to invest in the stock market with a little thought, because otherwise you may suffer losses later.

Lucky Number: 10, Lucky Colour: Black









Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Virgos, appreciation is your destiny. Enjoy and cherish appreciate for good work. Keep up good work.Unmarried people will get good marriage proposals. Your long-term plans will gain momentum. You will have to fulfill the promise made to your children. Senior members can give you some advice regarding work. Students will have to concentrate on their studies. You need to work with patience and courage.

Lucky Number: 5, Lucky Colour: Saffron









Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libras, get rid of all your worries. If you have any dispute going on in the law related to any land, vehicle etc., then you will have to settle it.

You will spend a lot of money on hobbies and fun things. You will spend some time with your friends having fun. One of your colleagues may try to spoil your work. You can take a big decision regarding your business.

Lucky Number: 3, Lucky Colour: Dark Blue









Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpions, people in politics will enjoy the fame and also be honoured by an organisation.

You will have to work harder to complete the pending tasks. Your mind will be happy due to increase in income. You will have to pay a little attention to your expenses. You will be very happy as you will get the desired profit in business. Your path to earning money will become smooth.

Lucky Number: 18, Lucky Colour: Golden









Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarius, you need to be cautious of some hidden enemies.

Be alert from enemies, you will get some important information while roaming around. Some old disease of your mother can come up. You can also organize a Puja Paath at your home as one of your wishes will be fulfilled. You can get some ancestral property.

Lucky Number: 9, Lucky Colour: Purple













Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Capricorns enjoy an increase in material comforts.

Postpone the work due to your temperamental nature. You will meet some influential people. You will get full support of your parents. You also need to pay full attention to the plans of small profits in your business. You will be upset due to feeling bad about something said by someone.

Lucky Number: 6, Lucky Colour: Emerald Green









Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarius, a long ago spoiled work will be done today.

There will be preparations for auspicious programs at home. Your financial condition will be better than before. If there was any worry about the career of the child, then that will also go away. If there was an obstacle in any of your work, then there is a possibility of it getting removed. If you make a plan for your family's work, then it will be completed easily. You can borrow money from your father for some work.

Lucky Number: 6, Lucky Colour: Saffron









Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces are high on energy today, full of happiness, both will respect each other's feelings. A new guest may arrive at your home.

New energy will sit in your mind. You may get to hear good news one after the other. You will be a little tensed about your family problems, but your child will live up to your expectations.

Lucky Number: 1, Lucky Colour: Grey