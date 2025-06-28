10th-century Kannada, Tamil inscriptions; hero stones found in Chamarajanagar farm

Chamarajanagara: A significant archaeological discovery has come to light in Yanagumba village of Chamarajanagar taluk, where 10th-century inscriptions and hero stones (Veeragallu) engraved in both Tamil and Kannada scripts have been found on farmland belonging to a local farmer, Manjunath.

Speaking about the find, Manjunath said the inscriptions were discovered buried in his land and its surroundings while farming activities were underway. Notably, the Kannada inscriptions refer to the village as Yeramagumba, while the Tamil inscriptions mention it as Yeramaigumba. Another nearby village, present-day Melur, is referred to as Moluru in the inscriptions, which also reveal that cattle rearing was once prevalent in the region.

Dr. Anil Kumar, an epigraphist with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), shared insights on the discovery: “One inscription records a land grant. Another narrates how a man named Kesanna was killed fighting bravely while trying to stop cattle theft, with a local hero named Kaala of Yeramagumba defending the herd. A Tamil inscription mentions a warrior named Kolan, son of Munivar Kandaachari. Another inscription bears royal symbols such as an umbrella and horse, though the text is partly unclear and will need further study.

Tamil epigraphy expert Dr. Balamurugan is also working on these, alongside our team members Nagendra and Gaurav.”

The ASI team has begun a detailed examination of the inscriptions and hero stones.

The farmer, Manjunath, further revealed that a small Shiva temple, which had long been hidden by fencing and undergrowth, was also uncovered on his land along with the inscriptions.

“These valuable inscriptions and hero stones must be preserved properly. I urge that more research be conducted in our village and surrounding areas to protect this historical heritage,” Manjunath said.

Turugolu inscriptions are epigraphs that specifically mention cattle and livestock. They often record incidents of cattle raids, conflicts over cattle, or battles fought to protect them. The newly found hero stones at Yanagumba are classic examples, shedding light on the socio-economic life and valor of local heroes during that period.

The discovery is expected to add valuable insights to the history and heritage of Karnataka’s border region with Tamil Nadu.