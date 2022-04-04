28 Districts Of Karnataka Are Giving A Good Indication As They Had Not Detected Any Fresh Case Of COVID

For the first time during the pandemic, around 28 of the 30 Karnataka districts mentioned on the state health department data sheet had not seen any new cases of COVID-19 additions.



Bengaluru Urban, which has led the state's spike throughout the pandemic, had 49 cases, while Belagavi only had one, bringing the total number of new COVID-19 cases in the state to 39,45,660. Interestingly, the state has achieved a hat-trick by recording zero deaths for the third day in a row, which is a good indication that the outbreak is fading out altogether.



Over the previous three days, the COVID-19 death toll has stayed stable at 40,054, despite the mortality rate remaining just a touch above 1% which is at 1.01 per cent. In an effort to reduce deaths, the health department planned to lower the mortality rate to less than 1%.

The first wave of the pandemic killed around 12,400 lives from March 2020 to January 2021, the second wave claimed about 25,900 lives from March 2021 to December 2021 and the third wave claimed about 1,700 lives from January 2022 to present.

The pandemic's third wave was approximately three months long. The low death toll in this wave is ascribed to the Omicron strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus being much less virulent and increased vaccination coverage among the state's population.

Meanwhile, after the long span of 715 days, India's daily Covid-19 cases have dropped below 1000, with 913 new cases, 1316 recoveries, and 13 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 12,597.