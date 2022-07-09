4 firm keen to supply 72 coaches for 2nd phase of Namma Metro project

Bengaluru: As the 73-km second phase Namma Metro rail project is nearing completion four companies have come forward to supply 72 new rail coaches. Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has invited tenders in April after China-based CRRC failed to supply 216 coaches as per schedule.

Tenders were invited for procurement of 12 trains comprising 6 coaches to be used on the 19-km RV Road - Bommasandra (REACH-5) stretch which will be ready for operation by June 2023. BAML, Alstom Transport, Mitsubishi Electric and Titagar Wagons Ltd participated in the tender. All these manufacturers have experience in supplying coaches to various metro corporations across the country. BMRCL officials said that technical evaluation of these bids is being done.

Completion of the civil works of this line including Silk Board - Jayadeva Interchange Station will be done by September. It is also intended to complete the remaining work by July 2023. While the civil works of Bommasandra and Bommanahalli route are also 99% complete. The work of HSR layout - RV road route is 93% complete.