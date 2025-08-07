40 Years On, School Friends Rekindle Bonds and Give Back to Alma Mater

Mangaluru: It was a walk down memory lane for the 1985 batch of Victoria Ladyhill High School, as 25-year-old students reunited on a Sunday to celebrate 40 years since their school days. Held on the very campus that shaped their youth, the reunion overflowed with emotion, gratitude, and a strong sense of purpose.

The idea took shape when Dr Zeena Flavia Dsouza, Associate Professor of Commerce at St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), posted a message in their alumni group. “We realised it had been four decades. The response was instant,” she said.

They even designed their T-shirt emblazoned with ‘Victorians’ on the chest and Batch of 1985 on the back, which they wore throughout the event and have pledged to preserve it.

Spearheaded by Dr Madhavi, an ophthalmologist from Vijayawada and the group’s former school pupil leader, the reunion drew classmates from across the country and overseas — including Dr Poornima Nair, a well-known gynaecologist in Mangaluru; Supriya D’Souza from Muscat; Charlotte Pinto from Dubai; Ashritha Moras from Goa; and Shanteri from Cochin. "One of us, Swaroopa Shetty, has even become a State General Secretary of the Congress party, and most of us are working in different fields," Zeena said.

As part of their reunion, the alumni planted 40 saplings on a green patch of the school’s hilltop campus, specially earmarked by the current headmistress, Sister Pushpa. The planting was guided by Jeet Milan Roche, Mangaluru’s well-known environmentalist, fondly known as the “tree man”. These trees now stand as a living memorial to their bond and commitment to sustainability.

In a show of support for future students, the batch also donated a sizable fund to the school’s fund for underprivileged students — aimed at reducing dropouts and fostering inclusivity.

A special ‘Guruvandana’ honoured beloved teachers, including 81-year-old Anusuya, a teacher who briefly stepped back into her role as a biology teacher and drew figures from the biology lessons, even grilling her students on the various parts of a hibiscus flower, recalled one of the ladies.

The day ended with laughter, shared memories, and a deep sense of reconnection — proof that some friendships, like the trees they planted, only grow stronger with time.