Belagavi: Several Congress leaders, including IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, had strongly objected to allowing RSS programs and path sanchalans in government-affiliated locations, claiming that the RSS engages in unconstitutional activities. In Chittapur, Kalaburagi, Priyank Kharge had opposed the RSS march, taking the matter to court. Despite opposition, the path sanchalan was held successfully, marking a historic event.

This year, 518 RSS programs and path sanchalans were conducted across Karnataka, and according to the state government, there were no incidents of clashes or disturbances anywhere.

During the winter session of the Karnataka Assembly at Suvarna Vidhanasoudha in Belagavi, BJP MLA V. Sunil Kumar raised a question about the conduct of RSS events in government-associated places. Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, in a written reply, stated that over two lakh Swayamsevaks participated statewide, and there were no incidents of clashes, communal tension, or law and order problems reported.

While the Chittapur administration had initially denied permission for the path sanchalan citing law and order concerns, the state government itself has now confirmed in the Assembly that RSS programs did not cause any law and order issues anywhere in Karnataka.

The record shows that RSS path sanchalans were conducted with discipline and order, and political attempts to obstruct or sensationalize these events failed. The Chittapur march, despite being opposed and restricted, went ahead peacefully, reflecting the organizational discipline of the volunteers.

This year’s statewide conduct demonstrates that even amid political controversies, RSS programs proceeded lawfully and without incident, upholding citizens’ constitutional rights to peaceful assembly.