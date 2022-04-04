52 plant varieties housed in 600 pots put on display at Mangaluru airport

Mangaluru: After the change of hands, the user delight at Mangaluru International Airport is growing, after several sops and facilities including the recent high-speed wi-fi the airport has now set its mind on increasing the green quotient.

The integrated terminal building is going green all around. The airport has put up plans to plant over 10,000 plants as part of this effort, which is now in progress. Being a part of the eco-sensitive part of the foothills of the Western ghats the terrain around the Airport will get back its endemic green top. Thanks to the plans that are put up by the Airport.

The installation of over 600 pots holding local types of ornamental plants at strategic areas – both on the curbside and inside the airport. An expert horticulturist who is assisting the Airport greenheads has selected plants that require little maintenance, and those that use the natural resources to grow naturally. Even the potting material that is used is water saving.

Alpinia purpurata, native palm species such as areca nut and coconut, among others, in a landscape that is set to reflect vivid colours, the Ashoka tree, Cassia tree, bamboo, and shrubs such as Lilly and hibiscus are some on the list of 52 varieties.

On the curb side, the airport has begun a drip watering programme to reduce water consumption. Sprinklers have also been installed to more efficiently irrigate the lawn area, and plans are in the works to create an in-house nursery to replace the plant variety.