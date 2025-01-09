6 Maoists surrender in CM Sidda 's presence

Bengaluru: Six Maoists have surrendered in presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his home office ‘Krishna’ in Bengaluru on Wednesday, submitting that they will join the society's mainstream by lying down their arms.

The arms laying down programme took place in the presence of Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Karnataka DGP and other senior officers from the police department were also present.

The Maoists were brought to the CM's office from Chikkamagaluru. Earlier in the day, they wanted to surrender before the district administration of Chikkamagaluru through the ‘Shantigaage Naagarikara Vedike’ (Citizens Forum for Peace).

However, following the wish of the CM Siddaramaiah to facilitate the process of surrender, they were brought to Bengaluru. Mundagaru Latha from Mundagaru in Sringeri Vanajakshi from Balehole in Kalasa; Sundari from Kutluru near Mangaluru; Marappa Jayanna Aroli from Raichur; Vasantha T. aka Ramesh from Tamil Nadu, and N. Jeesha from Kerala surrendered in presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

As a symbol of giving up their armed struggle, Latha Mundagaru handed over her Naxal uniform to the Chief Minister along with a copy of her memorandum. Siddaramaiah welcomed the ultra and her five associates by giving them roses and copies of the Constitution.

Speaking on behalf of the surrendered naxalites, Latha thanked the Chief Minister for helping them return to the mainstream with honour. She also said they have submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister. “Our struggle for people will continue in a legitimate and constitutionally approved manner. We have come before you shunning Naxalism,” she said.

Siddaramaiah said these Naxalites had carried out their Maoist movement for more than 20 years but today with the help of Naxalite Surrender and Rehabilitation Committee and other progressive groups they decided to join mainstream by giving up their armed struggle