7-day deadline for final e-Khata; 60 days for new property khata processing







Urban local bodies have been directed to process applications for final e-Khata within seven days and new Khata registrations within 60 days of submission.

Applications requiring Khata transfer, corrections, or dispute resolution will be cleared within one month. Property owners must apply online to obtain both final and new e-Khata documents, without visiting any government offices, said BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue) Munish Moudgil.

He emphasized that the faceless, contactless, and online e-Khata system was introduced to prevent citizens from having to run from office to office and to curb corruption. “In the earlier system, middlemen used to collect money from citizens to influence officials, leading to widespread corruption,” he said.

Currently, over 25 lakh property draft e-Khatas are available online. Citizens can apply for final e-Khata through the BBMP portal or Bengaluru One centers. Visiting Assistant Revenue Officers (AROs) or local offices is discouraged, as it could lead to unnecessary harassment and corruption, officials warned. The system for automatic approval of Khata applications has now been activated. Applications are being processed chronologically based on submission time. On average, final e-Khata applications are cleared within two to three days, while those involving corrections or objections may take longer, officials added.

For approval of final or new Khata, AROs or caseworkers verify property details online. Since all required records are available digitally, there is no need for property owners to visit officials in person, the BBMP clarified.