AAP activists protest demanding Modi's visit every month, held 

Bengaluru: The state government and BBMP have decided to repair the roads only when a couple of days are left for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival. So, the Aam Aadmi Party has launched a novel agitation demanding that Modi should come once a month if the roads of Bengaluru have to be good at all times.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists held placards against the government on Thursday morning on the road opposite to Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station and near Dattatreya temple road in Malleswaram in the afternoon, the day before the prime minister's visit to Bengaluru.

AAP leaders and activists protesting near the railway station were detained by the police.

Speaking to the media, AAP's Bengaluru president Mohan Dasari said, "The government which is in power in the state has least concern for the common man. Though many motorists have fallen because of potholes and broke their limbs, the government did not bother. Now the potholes are repaired and closed in a hurry because Modi is coming. Only the roads that are planned for Modi's travel are being repaired and the rest of the roads are neglected. It is evident that Basavaraj Bommai's sole intention is to please Modi and become the CM candidate in the next elections."

"The potholes that are closed in the hope that Modi will come, will crack open within a few days of his return to Delhi. It is doubtful that the works done in them will last for a month as this is being done hurriedly without maintaining the quality. We have noticed this even when Modi visited the state before. Therefore, PM Modi should come to Bengaluru once a month and travel on all the roads here. Otherwise, the CM, ministers and MLAs here will be in a state of slumber," Mohan Dasari said.

"The common man pays not only income tax, GST, property tax, etc. but also vehicle registration fee, road tax for a better road. But the government is repairing the road for the prime minister instead of repairing it for the people. The common man should teach a lesson to the BJP, which treats the common man like garbage and is giving anti-people governance," Mohan Dasari said.

Party leaders Jagadish V Sadam, Suresh Rathod, Anjana Gowda, Ashok Mruthyunjaya, Gopinath and many other leaders and workers participated in the protest.