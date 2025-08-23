‘Aati da Tulu Parba’ hosted to celebrate Tulunadu’s heritage

Manipal: The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) organised “Aati da Tulu Parba,” a cultural event celebrating the heritage of Tulunadu, the coastal region of Karnataka.

The festival showcased folk art, cuisine, music, and performances unique to the Tulu-speaking community. Attendees included students, faculty, members of the local community, and international guests.

Inaugurating the event, MAHE Pro Chancellor Dr. H. S. Ballal said the university was committed to promoting regional heritage. “We are proud to celebrate the vibrant culture of Tulunadu through this event,” he noted.

Tulu poet and scholar Dr. Ganesh Amin Sankamar spoke about Tulunadu’s links to farming and nature. Lt Gen (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh (Retd), Vice Chancellor of MAHE, described the festival as a unifying occasion that brought together students and the community.

Other speakers included Dr. Sharath Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor of Health Sciences, who underlined the health aspects of monsoon foods, and writer-theatre personality Vijay Kumar Kodialbali, who called the festival a platform to showcase unity in diversity.