Activist releases documents against CM Sidda’s benami properties

Mysuru: Allegations have emerged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s family members have purchased land under a benami name, as reported by complainant Snehamayi Krishna, who has released further documents raising several doubts. According to him after the land conversion order, the owner’s name does not appear in the revenue records (RTC). Instead, it should be mentioned as Kharabu or as ‘anyakranta’ (land conversion).

Despite the 2006 conversion order, the owner’s name is still mentioned in the records. M Mallikarjuna Swamy’s name is listed as the owner of agricultural land, and it is recorded as agricultural land. There is a mention of the land being relinquished in 2009-10. However, it raises the question of how it can be relinquished 13 years after the final notification was issued. The complainant, Snehamayi Krishna, has questioned this on social media.

Krishna alleged that the case pertains to 1 acre of land in Survey No. 113/4 in Alanahalli village, where Siddaramaiah purchased the land from Hanumegowda, Hanumayya, Kariyappa, and Kemamma on December 15, 1983. This land was notified in 1996, after which Mallikarjuna Swamy denotified it. In 2006, the agricultural land was converted based on the order from Mallikarjuna Swamy.

On October 20, 2010, Mallikarjuna Swamy gifted this land to his sister Parvati.

Parvati then gifted the same land to her son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, just a month later, on November 11, 2010. Yathindra Siddaramaiah is alleged to have sold the land to someone else on March 23, 2011.

This situation brings into question Siddaramaiah, who has claimed he is without any black marks in his political career.

Now, as the investigation into the MUDA scam is ongoing, these new allegations of benami property have surfaced.