Live
- Heatwaves hit AP amid rising temperatures across the state
- MI Cape Town beat Paarl Royal to enter maiden SA20 final
- Latest Bikes hitting the market in February 2025
- Actress Sushmitha Bhat tells Gautham Menon, Mammootty: Forever grateful for trusting in me
- Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar to visit Munger to review development work
- US military aircraft carrying 205 illegal immigrants to land in Amritsar today
- South Korea to invest $88.6 mn won for technologies to achieve carbon neutrality
- Budget to boost consumption sectors, DeekSeek AI an opportunity for Indian IT firms
- AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan booked for violating MCC
- Indian stock market trades flat, all eyes on RBI MPC meet
Just In
Activist releases documents against CM Sidda’s benami properties
Allegations have emerged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s family members have purchased land under a benami name, as reported by complainant Snehamayi Krishna
Mysuru: Allegations have emerged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s family members have purchased land under a benami name, as reported by complainant Snehamayi Krishna, who has released further documents raising several doubts. According to him after the land conversion order, the owner’s name does not appear in the revenue records (RTC). Instead, it should be mentioned as Kharabu or as ‘anyakranta’ (land conversion).
Despite the 2006 conversion order, the owner’s name is still mentioned in the records. M Mallikarjuna Swamy’s name is listed as the owner of agricultural land, and it is recorded as agricultural land. There is a mention of the land being relinquished in 2009-10. However, it raises the question of how it can be relinquished 13 years after the final notification was issued. The complainant, Snehamayi Krishna, has questioned this on social media.
Krishna alleged that the case pertains to 1 acre of land in Survey No. 113/4 in Alanahalli village, where Siddaramaiah purchased the land from Hanumegowda, Hanumayya, Kariyappa, and Kemamma on December 15, 1983. This land was notified in 1996, after which Mallikarjuna Swamy denotified it. In 2006, the agricultural land was converted based on the order from Mallikarjuna Swamy.
On October 20, 2010, Mallikarjuna Swamy gifted this land to his sister Parvati.
Parvati then gifted the same land to her son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, just a month later, on November 11, 2010. Yathindra Siddaramaiah is alleged to have sold the land to someone else on March 23, 2011.
This situation brings into question Siddaramaiah, who has claimed he is without any black marks in his political career.
Now, as the investigation into the MUDA scam is ongoing, these new allegations of benami property have surfaced.