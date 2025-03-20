Additional police deployment for Lalbagh-Cubbon Park to enhance safety

Bengaluru: The Horticulture Department has decided to increase the police force on special occasions in the wake of the scuffle between two Nepali groups in Lalbagh on the occasion of Holi.

The Ramzan and Ugadi festivals are coming together at the end of March. In addition, tourists are likely to visit both the parks in large numbers. Horticulture Department officials said that it has been decided to deploy additional police force on this occasion.Two groups of Nepalis who had arrived in Lalbagh during the Holi festival not only fought with each other, but also attacked local vendors. In this context, it has been decided to provide more police security to the park from now on.

Additional police force will be deployed in Lalbagh on special occasions from now on. Currently, two constables are working daily. Security personnel are working in three shifts, with 26 people per shift. Along with all this, the number of CCTV cameras has been increased. Last year, 95 CC cameras were installed. Now, an additional 19 CC cameras have been installed. Thus, there are a total of 114 CC cameras, Lalbagh officials informed.

More tourists are expected to arrive at Cubbon Park on the day after Ramzan and during Ugadi. Therefore, as a precautionary measure for security, a letter will be written to the police department seeking the assistance of more police personnel, Horticulture Department Deputy Director (Cubbon Park) G Kusuma clarified.

“50 CC cameras are functioning in the park. 21 security personnel are working in each shift in the morning and 15 in the night shift. However, since there is a possibility of more tourists arriving on special occasions, additional police assistance will be sought in the coming days,” G Kusuma informed.

Public safety in Bengaluru’s historic parks like Lalbagh and Cubbon Park is our top priority, and in support of that, we have decided to seek the assistance of the police department.

We will not tolerate any illegal activity or acts that cause trouble to the public. The Horticulture Department has warned that strict legal action will be taken if such

incidents occur.