Live
- Inspiring students with solar energy projects for a sustainable future
- Fostering excellence in management education, research, training, and professional development
- Workshop on digital financial literacy
- Today is National Day of Forgiveness: The power of letting go: Finding peace through forgiveness
- Today is World Tourism Day: Exploring the world: Embracing cultures beyond borders
- Celebrate the Festive Season with the All-New OPPO F31 5G – Available Nationwide from September 27 at INR 22,999
- PM Modi Launches BSNL's Indigenous 4G Network in Odisha, CM Naidu praises
- Namo Bharat brings Delhi and Meerut closer
- MiG-21 added proud moments to military aviation journey
- ATAB accredits 100 Ayurveda courses in 6 yrs: Ayush Ministry
AI-powered digital billboard to curb traffic violations
Bengaluru: Bengaluru Traffic Police have introduced a new AI-powered digital billboard at Trinity Circle to create awareness among motorists about...
Bengaluru: Bengaluru Traffic Police have introduced a new AI-powered digital billboard at Trinity Circle to create awareness among motorists about traffic violations. The initiative has been launched in collaboration with Cars24’s road safety campaign, CrashfreeIndia.
The billboard displays in real-time the details of traffic violations committed by passing vehicles, including registration numbers, pending fines, and PUC (Pollution Under Control) status. While it does not enforce fine collection, it serves as a public awareness tool to nudge violators towards clearing their dues.Equipped with AI scanners, the system can detect violations such as signal jumping, overspeeding, and failure to wear helmets or seatbelts from as far as 100 meters. The details are cross-verified with the national VAHAN database and projected on the display board for commuters to see
Interestingly, the system recently displayed as many as ten traffic violations linked to a car belonging to Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra. According to Cars24 representatives and Joint Commissioner of Police Karthik Reddy, many vehicle owners are often unaware of their pending challans until they accumulate into a hefty sum. The idea for the billboard came from a Cars24 executive, who compared it to schools where the names of misbehaving students are written on the board to correct behaviour. The move has sparked mixed reactions.