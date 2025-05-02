Air Marshal Tejinder Singh is AOC-in-C of IAF’s training command

Bengaluru: Air Marshal Tejinder Singh today assumed charge as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Training Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF), headquartered in Bengaluru.

Following the formal assumption of office, Air Marshal Singh paid homage to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the War Memorial of the Training Command.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Marshal Tejinder Singh was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF on June 13, 1987. A Category ‘A’ Qualified Flying Instructor, he has logged over 4,500 hours of flying experience. He is also a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College and the National Defence College.

During his distinguished career, he has held command positions at a fighter squadron, radar station, and a premier fighter base. He also served as the Air Officer Commanding in Jammu & Kashmir.

His key staff appointments include operational roles at Air Headquarters, Air Commodore (Personnel Officers-1), Deputy Assistant Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Financial Planning), Air Commodore (Aerospace Safety), Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations – Strategy), and Senior Air Staff Officer at the Eastern Air Command. Before taking over Training Command, he was serving as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (VB) at Shillong.

In recognition of his meritorious service, he was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal in 2007 and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal by the President of India in 2022.