Alcoholic Man Shoots Wife, Ends Life in Sullia

Sullia (Dakshina Kannada): A tragic domestic altercation in Nellur Kemraje village took a grim turn late on 17 January when a man allegedly shot his wife dead before taking his own life. The deceased have been identified as Ramachandra Gowda and his wife, Vinoda Kumari.

According to a complaint filed by their son, Prashanth S.R. (26), Ramachandra Gowda, a habitual drinker, returned home intoxicated and began verbally abusing his elderly parents and wife around 11:30 PM. The altercation escalated when Gowda moved to the under-construction kitchen of their home and reportedly engaged in a heated argument with Vinoda Kumari. In a fit of rage, he fatally shot her with a firearm.

Following the incident, Gowda consumed acid used for rubber processing and succumbed to it shortly afterwards.

The Sullia police have registered a case under FIR No. 09/2025, invoking relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act. Superintendent of Police (Dakshina Kannada) N Yathish confirmed that investigations are ongoing. Inspector General of Police (Western Range) Amit Singh visited the crime scene and directed further inquiry into the incident.

Police are working to determine the origins of the firearm and the sequence of events leading up to the tragedy.