Amit Shah to conduct road shows in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada districts

Mangaluru: The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, is scheduled to visit Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts on April 29 to conduct roadshows. The roadshows will be held in Siddapur Town of the Byndoor assembly constituency and Katapady Town of Kaup constituency in Udupi district and Mangaluru city of Mangaluru South constituency in Dakshina Kannada.

The event is expected to attract over 10,000 attendees in Udupi district and even more in Dakshina Kannada. The series of roadshows are organised as a part of the BJP's election campaign in coastal Karnataka.

Amit Shah's itinerary for April 29 includes arriving in Udupi, proceeding to Katapady in the Kaup constituency, and participating in a convention there before flying to Siddapur Town in the Byndoor assembly constituency for a roadshow. Soon after, Amit Shah will head to Mangaluru for the roadshow scheduled from 5 PM to 7 PM.

Stringent security measures have been implemented at the venues for Shah's visit. The police have conducted rehearsals on April 28. The State BJP President, Nalin Kumar Kateel, and the BJP candidate for Byndoor constituency, Gururaj Gantihole, will also take part in the roadshow in Siddapur.

In Mangaluru, the current MLA and contestant for the upcoming assembly elections from Mangaluru South constituency, Vedavyas Kamath informed members of the media that the roadshow will begin from Town Hall and end at Manjeshwar Govinda Pai Circle. The Mangaluru City Police have already released traffic advisory for April 29.