Another OPD at Jayadeva Hospital; Robotic surgery to begin soon

Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research is set to expand its facilities with the launch of robotic surgery in the near future, announced the institute’s new director Dr. B. Dinesh.

Speaking at a press conference, Dr. Dinesh said that while robotic surgeries are currently available only in private hospitals, Jayadeva is making arrangements to introduce the advanced procedure in the government setup. “Doctors will soon be deputed for specialized training to initiate robotic surgeries,” he stated.

To improve accessibility, the institute has proposed to the government the establishment of five satellite centers across Greater Bengaluru, one in each BBMP zone, preferably in densely populated areas or within existing government hospital premises if space is available.

The institute also plans to introduce a Preventive Cardiology Care division aimed at spreading awareness on lifestyle changes and preventive measures to avoid heart disease, shifting the focus from treatment to prevention. Currently, the Jayadeva unit at KC General Hospital operates its OPD services for four hours daily. Plans are underway to extend this to eight hours to meet growing patient needs.

Meanwhile, construction of a 400-bed Jayadeva Hospital in Hubballi is in progress and expected to be operational within a year. Once completed, it will benefit patients from eight surrounding districts, easing the burden on Bengaluru facilities.

With patient inflow rising every day, Dr. Dinesh said steps are being taken to manage crowding. An additional OPD will soon be set up to reduce congestion. Furthermore, with the current in-patient accommodation proving inadequate for patient attendants, a larger hostel facility will be prioritised.